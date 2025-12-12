Teairra Gholston to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teairra Gholston, founder of Divine Grace Ministries, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she shares how resilience, faith, and purpose transformed her journey from foster care and childhood hardship into a mission to uplift her community.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Gholston explores how turning pain into purpose inspired her ministry and her commitment to help families facing poverty. She shares how faith, compassion, and service can change a community from the inside out.“Leadership starts with empathy—treat people the way you wish someone had treated you,” said Teairra.Teairra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/teairra-gholston

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.