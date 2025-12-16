Artist DPB Unleashes 'American Strong': Top Patriotic Anthem Featuring Ouiwey Collins - Call for Unity Across America

DPB "American Strong" ft. Ouiwey Collins DPB "American Strong" ft. Ouiwey Collins DPB "American Strong" ft. Ouiwey Collins DPB "American Strong" ft. Ouiwey Collins DPB "American Strong" ft. Ouiwey Collins - cover artwork

Billboard-Charting Artist DPB Drops Motivational Anthem and Music Video – Topping Country and AC Charts as Viral Hit for Healing the Nation with Rally for Unity

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominating searches for patriotic anthems, inspirational hip-hop songs, and motivational tracks, Billboard-charting positive artist DPB (David Paul Brooks) drops the explosive official music video for his chart-smashing single "American Strong". The must-have add to playlists is a powerful and uplifting anthem featuring powerhouse producer Ouiwey Collins, son of funk legend Bootsy Collins. Released in late October, this music video masterpiece – directed by David P. Brooks, Brent N. Beck, and William Ouiwey Collins vividly portrays diverse American icons rallying under one God, fusing fresh hip-hop beats with soulful lyrics like "We wrote this song to become as One. Cause we're American strong."

In a year where people are craving connection, "American Strong" emerges as the premier patriotic song, championing "no more judging, just loving" while paying tribute to freedoms with anthemic hooks echoing national energy. Co-produced by DPB and Ouiwey Collins, this latest hip-hop music release has surged on both Country NRH and Adult Contemporary NRH charts, amplifying DPB's legacy of motivational hip-hop anthems including "Undefeated 3.0" (#1 for five weeks on National Radio Hits, AC, and Top 40) and "I Feel So Good Today (Happy Remix)" (conquering the TOP 40, AC Top 40, and Christian charts).

"This motivational song is a rally cry for national unity, bridging divisions with love is our mission, and it’s a message our country needs now," proclaims DPB, the Josey Award-winning artist, motivational speaker, ordained minister, and co-founder of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB MUZIK. "Ouiwey's funk-driven fire pushes 'American Strong' into the positive anthem of the year. Ouiwey Collins affirms: "This inspirational music video brings everyone together and channels hearts into harmony. It’s beyond a music video; it's a blueprint for spreading love.” Stream this top motivational playlist essential today on Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify. Watch the music video at World of DPB on YouTube: https://youtu.be/07076jTCny0?si=rsC4fWStiYGgT00R

From sharing stages with icons like Bootsy Collins, Kirk Franklin, and TobyMac to BET's Teen Summit Gospel Special and Grammy/Dove-nominated D.O.C., DPB's catalog, spanning "Let It Go" (#1 Urban Influencer Christian Hip Hop) to "Peer Pressure" (#1 2025), powers a global ministry via youth programs tackling bullying and respect, "Party in the Park" gatherings, and police collaborations like "Fargo United". Through BreBro International Group LLC's 13 subsidiaries, DPB Muzik elevates gospel, rap, and positive hip-hop with divine impact. Step into the WORLDOFDPB – it’s not entertainment, but innerchangement!

DPB’s ministry has taken him to new heights through the creation of music with mass appeal, a ministry experience like none other, assisted by other performance technology such as video dance skits, and through music to win souls for Christ, Ministering, and motivating those to fall in love with God, impacting people ‘s lives all around the world. DPB has developed relationships with pastors for over 25 years across US cities that continues annually bringing ministry to the youth in those destinations. In addition, Dave has created a program for schools dealing with character education issues such as peer pressure, making the right choices, and more, as stressed by the US Department of Education. DPB continues to reach the country’s communities with his involvement via the “Party in the Park” program that brings his ministry into neglected areas of cities across the US and incorporates free food, prize giveaways, music, and special sporting events to encourage whole communities to come together for good times and fellowship.

About DPB – Premier Christian Hip-Hop and Positive Rap Artist DPB (David Paul Brooks) is a Billboard-charting, Josey Award-winning inspirational singer, songwriter, author, ordained minister, clothing designer, and co-owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc. From "Brighter Day" (#15 Christian Rock Radio) to #1 rap singles like "Undefeated 3.0 (The Movie)" (Josey Award for Social Impact), DPB's motivational rap anthems and positive hip-hop tracks transform lives worldwide through faith-infused releases and on-the-ground community reach. Connect and follow for new music, inspiration, and encouragement @worldofdpb on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact: Brent N. Beck Co-Founder, BreBro International Group, LLC / Business Manager, DPB Muzik Inc. brent@dpbmuzik.com | corporate@dpbmuzik.com | www.worldofdpb.com | Press Kit: www.worldofdpb.com/press

AMERICAN STRONG (Official Music Video)Featuring DPB and Ouwiey Collins

