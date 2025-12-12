Acjachemen Nation Tribal Council Announces New Authorization Policy for Official Tribal Spokespersons

30 years has brought harm, confusion, & the theft of our narrative, our legacy will no longer be taken, misused, or spoken for by those who do not carry our blood, our lineage, or our responsibility” — Tribal Chairman Nathan K. Banda

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, today announces a new, formal authorization policy governing who may speak publicly on behalf of the Tribal Nation and its Tribal Council. Moving forward, only officially authorized and enrolled Tribal members will be permitted to represent the Tribe in any public, educational, cultural, governmental, or media context.This measure marks a significant step toward protecting the integrity, history, and voice of the Acjachemen people. For decades, non-lineal, non-tribal individuals from the broader community have publicly claimed descent, affiliation, or authority connected to the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, often using our identity and culture without legitimacy. That ends today.“At our inauguration, we made a promise to our people,” said Tribal Chairman Nathan K. Banda. “We vowed to repair the sound of the Acjachemen voice. From this point forward, our stories—our history—will be told from our perspective, not from outsiders who have spoken over us for far too long.”The newly adopted spokesperson authorization ensures that accurate, respectful representation of the Tribe will come only from individuals who have been formally designated by Tribal Council. This action strengthens cultural integrity, protects the rights and identity of legitimate Tribal families, and ends decades of misrepresentation, monetization, and exploitation by non-Tribal individuals claiming to speak for the Acjachemen people.“The past 30 years brought harm, confusion, and the theft of our narrative,” Chairman Banda continued. “As your Chairman, I am committed to protecting our people, our ancestors, and our future generations. Your legacy will no longer be taken, misused, or spoken for by those who do not carry our blood, our lineage, or our responsibility.”This new policy reflects the Tribe’s ongoing efforts to restore cultural sovereignty and ensure that the voices of true Acjachemen descendants are heard, honored, and protected.About the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen NationThe Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, is an Indigenous Tribal Nation of Southern California, descended from the original people of Putuidem and the surrounding 265 ancestral villages. The Tribe remains committed to protecting its culture, heritage, sovereignty, and the well-being of its people.

