Hitech Construction Africa Strengthens Community Impact of RN14 Project with New Borehole in Togo’s Centrale Region

New community borehole in Nigbaoudè delivers safe, reliable water to nearly 500 residents, linking RN14 infrastructure works with local development benefits.

SOKODÉ, TOGO, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to safe drinking water is steadily improving across Togo’s Centrale region, yet many rural communities continue to face daily challenges in securing clean water. As part of the RN14 Sokodé-Tchamba-Kambolé project, Hitech Construction Africa has financed and delivered a new community borehole in the village of Nigbaoudè, bringing reliable and safer water access to nearly 500 people.The borehole places a secure water point at the heart of the community, reducing dependence on distant and sometimes unsafe sources. It is one of several community-focused actions currently underway alongside the RN14 project, designed to ensure that national infrastructure investment translates into direct social benefits for local populations.These actions also advance Togo’s national objective of 100% access to safe water and sanitation by 2030, up from an estimated 60-69% today, while supporting SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).This project follows Hitech’s recent strategic investment in Aqua Africa , a UK-based social enterprise dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable solutions to address water poverty in Africa. The company specialises in designing and implementing water infrastructure projects that provides access to clean, reliable, and affordable water to underserved communities. That partnership is designed to scale long-term water access solutions well beyond individual project sites, reinforcing Hitech’s broader commitment to sustainable development across West Africa.Hitech’s approach is to pair major transport investments with essential community services, making the RN14 not only a strategic transport corridor but also a driver of local development and improved living conditions.Community engagement activities along the RN14 corridor will continue throughout project delivery, in close coordination with local authorities and village leaders.

