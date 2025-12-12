Indonesia International Power & New Energy Exhibition: Tap into the Golden Track of Southeast Asia's Energy Transition

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Exhibition HighlightsTop-tier Southeast Asian Power Event: The 23rd Indonesia International Power Generation, Renewable Energy & Electrical Equipment Exhibition will be held at Jakarta International Expo from September 17-20, 2025. With a 16,903㎡ exhibition area, it gathers 566 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, attracting 12,408 professional visitors for precise business matching!Booming Indonesian Market Opportunities: As the world’s 7th largest economy, Indonesia is driving energy transition with its net-zero emission target by 2060. It plans to add 20.9 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030! State-owned electricity company PLN is increasing investment in 31.6 GW of clean energy, creating surging demand in hydropower, geothermal, photovoltaic, and other sectors. Products like transformers, smart grids, and energy storage equipment are set to capture growing market share.Comprehensive Industry Chain Platform: Covering power generation equipment, energy storage systems, solar photovoltaics, wind power, intelligent control, and power distribution & transmission, the exhibition precisely aligns with Indonesia’s infrastructure upgrading and energy structure adjustment needs, serving as a "green channel" for enterprises to expand into the Southeast Asian market.We're Coming! Jiangsu Create Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd will showcase core products including IOT industrial intelligent locks and smart manhole covers . We sincerely invite global customers to visit our booth for exchanges and explore new opportunities in Indonesia’s power market together!Exhibition Date: September 17-20, 2025Venue: Jakarta International Expo Booth NO.: A1-1424Looking forward to meeting you in person and winning the dividends of energy transition!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.