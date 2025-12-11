Submit Release
Wetzel County Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Lee Lemasters, 62, of Paden City, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for the possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement received a tip that Lemasters had child pornography on his cell phone. A search of Lemasters’ phone uncovered hundreds of images and videos depicting children in sexual situations.

Lemasters will serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Probation Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided. 

You just read:

Wetzel County Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense

