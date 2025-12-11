Marshall County Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Offenses

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James Adam Vipperman, age 38, of Cameron, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 79 months in federal prison methamphetamine trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Vipperman worked with others to sell methamphetamine in Marshall County, WV.

Vipperman will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.