Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearm and Shooting Man in Chicago

CHICAGO — A man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and using it to shoot a man multiple times in Chicago.

ANGEL SOSA illegally possessed a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine on the evening of June 8, 2021, in the Noble Square neighborhood of Chicago. Sosa fired more than a dozen shots at a man near the intersection of North Noble and West Walton Streets. The man was seriously wounded but survived. Chicago Police officers arrested Sosa near the scene of the shooting, and he has remained in law enforcement custody since then.

Sosa had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including a firearm-related conviction in state court for which he was on parole at the time of the shooting.

Sosa, 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. On Dec. 4, 2025, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold imposed the ten-year prison sentence.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Douglas S. DePodesta, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The Chicago Police Department provided valuable assistance. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Branka Cimesa.