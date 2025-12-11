Bus News Winter 2026

Route 1 King, Route 10 B-Line, 41 Mohawk

We’ve updated the schedules for Routes 1 King, 10 B-Line and 41 Mohawk to help keep your trips on time. These changes were originally planned to prepare for upcoming construction detours at Main and Ottawa.

The construction will take place later in 2026, but the updated schedules will remain in effect, December 28 to April 25. This means some of your trips may take longer than usual and buses will wait at various locations along the route if they are ahead of schedule.

When construction dates have been confirmed, we will post detour details on hamilton.ca/HSRdetours.

Route 4 Bayfront (all service)

We’ve made some updates to Route 4 Bayfront to help you get where you’re going more smoothly.

New eastbound route downtown with the bus now travelling along York Boulevard and James Street.

On weekdays, late evening eastbound trips have been adjusted to better connect with GO trains at West Harbour GO.

On weekdays and Sundays, minor schedule adjustments help our buses stay on schedule.

Route 21 Upper Kenilworth (Saturday)

Minor schedule changes have been made to keep buses running reliably and on time.

Route 27 Upper James (weekend)

Schedule times have been updated to support more consistent, reliable service.

Route 35 College (Saturday)

Schedule times have been updated to improve on-time performance and reliability.

Catching the Stoney Creek Industrial Extra? Look for new signs at your stops and an updated schedule online. You can catch the bus on the morning or afternoon trip, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.