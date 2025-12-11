Twice Threaded Opens in Belmont Shore, Boosting Local Thrifting Options and Fashion Circularity

Twice Threaded Customers Celebrate Grand Opening of Belmont Shore Thrift Store

We are excited to grow together, make an impact and prove that sustainable fashion can be both stylish and meaningful.” — Daniella J. Najera, Store Manager, Twice Threaded

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twice Threaded , a new thrift store dedicated to curated, seasonal collections of pre-loved clothing, is now open in Belmont Shore, Long Beach, California. The store offers a new thrift experience for shoppers seeking pre-loved clothing while promoting sustainable shopping and reducing environmental impact. Twice Threaded, a newcomer to the Long Beach main street, is offering the community a convenient and fun in-store thrift shopping experience.The store ethos is rooted in style and sustainability, aiming to cater to every type of customer and stock new items daily. The store is offering a buy-sell-trade scheme , making it easy for everyone to refresh their wardrobe, make money, and remain sustainable. Twice Threaded is committed to encouraging reforestation by ensuring that a tree is planted for every $100 purchase.Twice Threaded sells clothes collected in the United States to local customers, using a unique model that rotates stock seasonally and brings new items to the floor every day.Located at 5015 E 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA. 90803 (Belmont Shore), Twice Threaded provides an alternative to fast fashion, featuring carefully curated collections that give customers a unique shopping experience and support a circular economy. The store’s seasonal approach offers a fresh, ever-changing inventory that will appeal to those who seek both style and sustainability.The store's recent grand opening was a big success, featuring local community and business leaders and offering thrift fans an exclusive preview of the curated seasonal collection and limited-edition Twice Threaded swags.“Twice Threaded is more than just a place to find beautiful, curated secondhand pieces. It’s a space built on creativity, sustainability, and community. We are thrilled to have been welcomed by the Belmont Shore community, and we couldn’t be more grateful to our neighbors and our first customers. For every $100 spent, our customers are sponsoring one planted tree, because fashion should not only look good but also do good for our planet.“We are excited to grow together, make an impact and prove that sustainable fashion can be both stylish and meaningful. Here is to our fantastic team and our wonderful customers - your passion is what makes Twice Threaded truly special,” said Daniella J. Najera, Store Manager of Twice Threaded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.