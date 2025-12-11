Attorney General Bonta Volunteers with Climate Action Corps in Los Angeles, Highlights Programs Protected through Litigation Against the Trump Administration

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined CultivaLA, a nonprofit that grows and sustains community gardens to improve access to healthy foods and wellness in Los Angeles County, to highlight the important work that AmeriCorps-supported programs like Climate Action Corps do in California communities. AmeriCorps supports national and state community service programs, such as Climate Action Corps, by funding and placing volunteers in local and national organizations that address critical community needs. In 2024, more than 6,000 California AmeriCorps members served over 1,200 locations, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Earlier this year, the Trump Administration’s attempted to dismantle this longstanding service-based agency and cut critical funding. As part of the Attorney General’s work to hold this Administration accountable when it breaks the law and harms Californians, Attorney General Bonta filed a lawsuit and secured relief — ensuring AmeriCorps servicemembers could continue to support their communities this holiday season and all year.

“The holidays are a time defined by generosity and hope. This holiday season, I am especially grateful for our AmeriCorps members who show up where they are needed most and give back in ways that strengthen and uplift Californian communities,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta “California thrives because AmeriCorps members, like the Climate Action Corp fellows, make the selfless choice to serve. Their work is indispensable. That’s why we went to court to defend AmeriCorps against the federal governments unlawful attempts to defund the program, and will continue to fight for this vital program and the dedicated service members who support it."

“In moments of uncertainty, Californians step up for communities where they're needed most,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. “Our host partners, like Cultiva LA, are doing incredible work in Los Angeles, feeding families and supporting neighborhoods hit hard by the federal administration’s recent reckless actions that have stripped our communities of much-needed food resources and targeted vulnerable residents. Our AmeriCorps and California Climate Action Corps members are proud to support efforts like these, showing the power of service to meet our state's urgent needs and strengthen communities. I’m proud to stand with Attorney General Rob Bonta and all our partners as we protect these vital programs and the Californians who rely on them.”

“CultivaLA is proud to serve as a host site to AmeriCorps-supported California Climate Action Corps fellows, to address climate challenges in Los Angeles County through community-centered solutions,” said Jose Miguel Ruiz, CEO of CultivaLA. “CultivaLA not only leads impactful climate action but also nurtures the next generation of climate leaders — focus areas include 10+ acres of urban greening, organic waste and edible food recovery, wildfire resiliency, and climate volunteerism. CultivaLA is grateful for the Attorney General Bonta's fierce determination to defend AmeriCorps/SNAP and ensure that young leaders are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration to continue driving environmental justice, food access and sustainability in Los Angeles County and the state of California."

PROTECTING AMERICORPS: MEANINGFUL IMPACTS TO CA COMMUNITIES

AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency tasked with engaging Americans in meaningful community-based service that directly addresses the country’s educational, public safety, and environmental needs. Organizations rely on support from AmeriCorps to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide. In 2024, AmeriCorps invested more than $133 million in federal funding to California to support cost-effective community solutions, working with local partners like Climate Action Corps to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

In April 2025, Attorney General Bonta co-led a multistate coalition of Attorneys General in suing and securing an early court order blocking the Trump Administration from unlawfully cutting AmeriCorps funding and programs. Attorney General Bonta and his multistate partners then expanded the lawsuit to challenge the withholding of an additional $184 million in funding, which the Trump Administration ultimately agreed to release rather than continue to defend its illegal actions in court.

LITIGATION YIELDING RESULTS: SECURING RELIEF FOR CALIFORNIANS

