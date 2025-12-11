Bookie Gates Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookie Gates, founder of Baseball Beyond Borders and CEO of Local Transports, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how purpose-driven leadership, community impact, and shared vision shape his approach to building pathways for others.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Gates explores how shared vision and people-first leadership can expand access and opportunity, and breaks down how proximity, representation, and intentional systems can fuel long-term success.“Leadership is about vision, transformation, and creating space for others to rise,” said Gates.Bookie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/bookie-gates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.