Ecotact Unveils Penta Pak 12.5: A Game-Changer in 10kg Green Coffee Bags

Eco-friendly coffee packaging is redefining the notion of storage, sustainability, and quality preservation.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecotact, a globally recognised coffee packaging supplier , today launched the Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 - the revolutionary, green coffee bags fitted for 10 kg quantities. The launch meets a long-sought requirement of coffee producers, exporters and roasters: preserving green coffee freshness, aroma, and quality with minimal environmental footprint.With the speciality coffee consumption still on the rise globally, the Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 comes right on cue. The multilayer design provides superior protection against oxygen, moisture, oil, and solvents, even from fluctuations in temperature, so as to preserve the original flavour profile of green coffee beans from farm to roastery. The packaging also meets goals for sustainability through offering a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to conventional bags.Meeting the Growing Demand for Sustainable Coffee Packaging SupplierThe Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 is designed to meet requirements ranging from the small-scale producer to the large-scale exporter and the specialty coffee roaster, where safe storage and transport are required. Boasting a pentagonal 5-panel structure with a flat-bottom design, these green coffee bags provide stability and stackability improvements in storage and shipping. Their hermetic design will make sure that the coffee beans retain their moisture, aroma, and natural characteristics without the need for chemical preservatives."Our mission has always been the protection of the value of products during storage and transit," an Ecotact spokesperson said. "With Penta Pak 12.5, we are offering a reusable, eco-friendly solution that preserves quality while promoting sustainability in the coffee supply chain."Advanced Technology Behind Ecotact Penta PakThe Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 uses nine-layer high-barrier film technology that resists temperatures from –30°C up to +90°C. It therefore assures the right performance even at variable climatic conditions, which quite often are a problem in the international transportation of coffee.Besides, transparent and form-retaining bag constructions enable undisturbed visual control of the product inside the bag without sacrificing barrier properties. The same kind of constructions may be used for secondary packaging in the form of jute or polypropylene sacks to give the products additional protection during longer hauls.Sustainability and Reusability at the Core of Reusable coffee bagEcotact Penta Pak 12.5 green coffee bags are 100% recyclable, reusable, and thereby highly assist the coffee producers in reducing environmental waste to a minimum. Ecotact makes sure, through its global recycling initiatives, that used bags can be responsibly collected and processed, closing the loop on sustainable coffee packaging. Such eco-friendly coffee packaging protects the beans and takes care of the environment; hence, they are one of the responsible choices for all aware producers and roasters around the world.Global Reach and Industry AdoptionThe presence of Ecotact stretches across more than 60 countries globally, with solutions for coffee exporters throughout all of Latin America, Africa, and Asia.The partnership with Bolsas Packaging helped Ecotact keep innovating in design and manufacturing, so the product stays relevant, reliable, and sustainable. This is further underlined by the fact that the company acts as a trusted supplier in packaging coffee, reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly solutions.Addressing Industry ChallengesFluctuating storage conditions, post-harvest losses, and climate variability have all joined forces in the industry against high-quality beans. Meeting challenges mentioned above head-on is Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5, which features a hermetic, high-barrier design. This allows coffee producers to preserve aroma, flavour, and moisture integrity with no chemical additives, meeting rising consumer expectations for organic and specialty coffees.These green coffee bags can store beans for a long period without degradation, avoiding exposure to humidity, pests, and odours, so producers, exporters, and roasters will have quality guaranteed in the transit of their beans.Compliance and CertificationEcotact Penta Pak 12.5 is certified for quality under ISO 9001:2015 and for food safety under ISO 22000:2018. These green coffee bags also conform to international standards like the US FDA and EU food-grade packaging regulations, thereby making them exportable into the global marketplace. This would ensure that producers provide their customers with safe, high-quality products while meeting compliance requirements.Optimising the Supply ChainDesigned based on principles of commercial efficiency, the 10 kg Penta Pak 12.5 is extremely easy to handle, stack, and store. The pentagonal shape with a flat bottom prevents tipping during transportation, and high-barrier multilayer film protects the contents during transportation and storage. Recycling and reusable coffee bags, the container reduces both long-term costs and environmental footprints, thereby enabling producers to achieve both operational and sustainability objectives.Impact on Speciality Coffee ProducersSpeciality coffee demands traceability, preservation of quality, and sustainability by the producers. Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 is an environmentally friendly, safe packaging solution to cater to these demands. It can preserve moisture, aroma, and natural fermentation processes for higher cupping scores, hence offering better market values for improved competitiveness and profitability in international markets.Founder's Vision and CommitmentEcotact was started in 2005, and since then, it has built a legacy of sustainable packaging for agro-products. It has supplied over 25 million green coffee bags to almost all parts of the world, serving producers of all sizes, from small farms to large exporters.In the words of the spokesperson at Ecotact, "Sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. Penta Pak 12.5 represents the future of green coffee bags, enabling producers to protect their crops, reduce environmental impact, and deliver exceptional quality to market."Future Outlook and Industry ImplicationsWith environmental responsibility fast becoming one of the key differentiators in the coffee business, Ecotact Penta Pak 12.5 sets a new benchmark for high-performance, sustainable green coffee bags.Ecotact works constantly through innovation to establish its position as a leading coffee packaging supplier, able to balance commercial efficacy with environmental stewardship and product protection.Interested in our Coffee Storage Bags? Explore more: https://www.ecotact.com/eco-products/storage About EcotactEcotact is the global leader in eco-friendly coffee packaging, providing high-barrier, reusable, hermetic solutions for green coffee, cocoa, rice, spices, and other agro-products. Its products maintain farm-fresh quality and meet international standards for food safety since its founding in 2005, serving more than 60 countries. Through close cooperation with Bolsas Packaging, it continuously innovates to meet market demands for sustainable, high-performance packaging. For more information, connect with us: https://www.ecotact.com/contact Media Contact:Ecotact Communications TeamEmail: info@ecotact.comWebsite: http://ecotact.com

