Adyna K. Pressley Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adyna K. Pressley, founder of AKP Innovations LLC, is set to appear on Daymond John’s Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, faith, and purpose fueled her rise from corporate burnout and layoff to visionary founder, author, and empowerment strategist.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Adyna reveals how she transformed illness, grief, and reinvention into a legacy-driven mission that helps women turn transitions into triumphs. She breaks down how emotional resilience, intentional leadership, and storytelling can become tools for building generational freedom, not just short-term success. Through her company, AKP Innovations, her book Rise Into You, and her signature experiences, Adyna guides women to lead with both soul and strategy.“Your story is your strategy—own it, rise with it, and build something that outlives you,” said Pressley.Adyna’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/adyna-k-pressley

