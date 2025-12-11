Jens Erik Gould on AI’s Limits and the Strategic Role of Nearshore Talent on Legal Talk Network’s ‘Un-Billable Hour’

Amalga Group’s Jens Erik Gould discusses how AI is reshaping legal operations, why human judgment matters, and the rising importance of nearshore BPO talent.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jens Erik Gould, Founder and CEO of Amalga Group, recently joined Legal Talk Network’s The Un-Billable Hour to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming legal operations while reaffirming the essential role of human oversight, contextual reasoning, and skilled operational support. The discussion offers timely guidance for law firms and legal process outsourcers navigating the transition toward AI-enabled workflows.

In his conversation with host Christopher T. Anderson, Jens Erik Gould outlined how AI has rapidly advanced routine legal tasks such as summarization, document review, research, and transcription. Gould noted that while these tools accelerate initial processing and reduce manual workload, they have clear limitations in areas requiring discretion, ethical analysis, and nuanced interpretation—responsibilities that still require trained legal professionals. His perspective echoes themes he highlighted in a recent Forbes Business Council article examining why legal ops talent remains critical even as AI adoption grows.

“AI is exceptional at accelerating the ‘what’—processing and surfacing information at scale,” said Jens Erik Gould. “But the ‘why’ and the ‘should we’ still belong to people. Legal organizations need professionals who can evaluate nuance, apply ethical judgment, and build relationships. As AI becomes more powerful, the demand for strong human oversight only increases.”

Throughout the episode, Jens Erik Gould described areas where AI fits most naturally into legal workflows and where human involvement remains indispensable. For instance, in transcription work, AI handles high-volume first passes, but human reviewers must still correct errors, interpret specialized terminology, and ensure reliability. In eDiscovery, AI-driven tools help reduce document sets and streamline initial review, yet human judgment is required for privilege determinations, tone interpretation, and exception handling. Records retrieval—an area where Amalga Group frequently supports legal organizations—remains heavily dependent on person-to-person communication with custodians and the careful handling of sensitive materials.

These observations reflect broader industry trends Jens Erik Gould discussed in recent interviews, including a feature in Lawyer Monthly on how nearshore staffing is evolving alongside legal-tech adoption. As AI tools become more deeply integrated into legal operations, firms increasingly depend on trained teams to manage the human components of hybrid workflows, validate automated output, and maintain quality and compliance. In this landscape, nearshore BPO talent has become an important resource for organizations seeking to scale effectively while preserving the safeguards required in high-stakes legal processes.

On the podcast, Gould encouraged legal leaders to establish intentional hybrid models that distinguish which tasks AI should handle versus where human oversight must remain. He emphasized the need to evaluate outcomes both through efficiency metrics and quality, risk mitigation, regulatory adherence, and internal adoption—factors that ultimately determine whether AI-enhanced workflows function reliably in practice.

Gould’s remarks reinforce a growing consensus in the legal sector: while AI is reshaping how work gets done, human judgment, contextual intelligence, and communication remain central to producing accurate, ethical, defensible outcomes. For many firms, strategically integrating people and technology has become the defining challenge of the next phase of operational modernization.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas and Latin America-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent and managed services for the legal, financial services, retail and technology industries. Previously, Gould worked in the financial sector, contributing his skills to firms like Apollo Global Management.

About Amalga Group

Amalga Group delivers nearshore BPO, staff augmentation and operations solutions, helping organizations scale with customer service, sales, intake, accounting and software engineering support from Latin America. Its model emphasizes skill alignment, cultural proximity, and efficiency, supporting clients in legal, engineering, healthcare and operational functions.



