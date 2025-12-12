Food Testing Services Market Expected to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2029, According to Exclusive Report from TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The food testing services sector has been gaining significant traction lately, driven by increasing concerns about food safety and quality worldwide. As consumers become more health-conscious and regulatory demands tighten, the need for reliable food testing is more important than ever. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging innovations shaping this vital industry.

Steady Expansion in the Food Testing Services Market Size

The food testing services market has experienced robust growth in recent years. In 2024, it is valued at $21.43 billion and is expected to rise to $23.40 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This expansion during the historical period is largely fueled by stricter food safety regulations, heightened consumer awareness regarding food quality, a rising preference for packaged foods, growth in laboratory networks, increased import-export inspections, and a rise in food contamination cases.

Forecasted Growth and Market Outlook to 2029

Looking ahead, the food testing services market is set to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $32.81 billion by 2029. This translates to a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Factors expected to drive this expansion include increasing demand for certified food products, growing investments in food testing infrastructure, enhanced traceability awareness in supply chains, an expanding global food export market, more stringent regulatory compliance, and wider adoption of digital testing technologies. Key trends likely to influence the market include advancements in rapid testing technology, new portable testing devices, AI-powered testing solutions, progress in molecular diagnostics, blockchain-enabled traceability systems, and the integration of automated testing processes.

Understanding Food Testing Services and Their Importance

Food testing services encompass a range of laboratory and analytical techniques designed to assess the safety, quality, and composition of food items. These services detect the presence of contaminants, pathogens, additives, and nutritional elements to ensure products meet regulatory standards. By doing so, food testing services protect consumer health, uphold product quality, and help food producers comply with safety laws and market requirements.

Increasing Demand for Clean-Label and Organic Foods Boosting Market Growth

One of the strongest growth drivers in the food testing services market is the rising consumer demand for clean-label and organic foods. These products typically feature natural, minimally processed ingredients without artificial additives, preservatives, colors, or genetically modified organisms, and adhere to certified organic farming protocols. This trend is motivated by consumers’ growing interest in health, transparency, and ethical sourcing. Food testing services play a critical role in verifying ingredient authenticity, identifying contaminants, and ensuring compliance with regulations, thereby enhancing consumer confidence and supporting market growth. For example, in April 2025, the Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of certified organic products increased by 5.2% in 2024—more than double the overall market growth rate of 2.5%—reaching a record $71.6 billion.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Patterns in Food Testing Services

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the food testing services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market segment over the next several years. The market report covers important regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments in food testing services.

