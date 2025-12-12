The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industry Report on Electronic Lab Notebooks with Artificial Intelligence: Market Competition and Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $1.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing swift expansion due to the growing need for smarter research tools. As laboratories increasingly adopt digital solutions to enhance experiment tracking and data analysis, the role of AI in these platforms is becoming more prominent. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regional players, and anticipated trends shaping this evolving field.

Current and Future Market Value of the Electronic Lab Notebook AI Market

The electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) market has seen rapid growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.59 billion in 2024 to $1.88 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. This surge in size during the past years is largely driven by a higher demand for real-time experiment monitoring, the automation of research data analysis, a stronger emphasis on reproducibility in scientific studies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based lab management systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $3.60 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 17.6%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the increasing prevalence of remote and hybrid lab operations, a push towards personalized and faster research outcomes, and greater investments in digital transformation-related research and development. Key trends during this period are anticipated to include improvements in cloud-based electronic lab notebook platforms, AI-powered data analysis tools, enhanced collaborative research interfaces, innovations in automated compliance and reporting, and machine learning-driven experiment optimization.

Understanding Electronic Lab Notebook Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) involves embedding AI technologies directly into digital lab notebook systems to automate the capture, analysis, and interpretation of research data. This integration boosts productivity and accuracy by intelligently organizing experimental information, offering predictive insights, and facilitating real-time collaboration and decision-making among scientific teams.

Main Factor Accelerating Growth in the Electronic Lab Notebook AI Market

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) market is the rising adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers computing resources like storage, servers, and software through the internet, enabling flexible, scalable access without the need for physical infrastructure. Its scalability and adaptability allow businesses to adjust resources easily without significant upfront costs.

The use of AI in electronic lab notebooks complements cloud computing by enabling seamless data management and fostering real-time collaboration among researchers. This combination automates data analysis and documentation, enhancing research accuracy and efficiency while supporting secure, scalable, and interconnected laboratory environments. For example, in December 2023, Eurostat reported that 45.2% of enterprises in Luxembourg purchased cloud computing services, highlighting the growing reliance on digital infrastructure. This trend toward cloud adoption is a key factor driving the expansion of the electronic lab notebook AI market.

Leading Geographic Market for Electronic Lab Notebook Artificial Intelligence (AI)

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) market. The market overview also includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on worldwide developments and growth opportunities.

