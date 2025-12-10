Submit Release
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty After 2-Day Jury Trial

SOUTH BEND – On December 10, 2025, Keisand Santiago-Maldonado, 33 years old, of Milton, Pennsylvania, was convicted of one felony drug count after a two-day jury trial before United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty, announced Acting United States Attorney M. Scott Proctor.

Santiago-Maldonado was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2026.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lydia T. Lucius, Hannah T Jones, and Acting Criminal Division Chief Joseph P. Falvey.

