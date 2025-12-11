AI-Inspired Worship Single Sunday Morning! Reimagines Classic Hymns Through Funk and Modern Technology

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Roberts is pleased to announce he has released Sunday Morning! , the preview single from his forthcoming album PrAIse – Volume 1, introducing a new approach to contemporary worship that combines classic hymnody, funk-influenced arrangements, and transparent use of AI-assisted production techniques. The full album is scheduled for release on January 2, 2026.At its core, Sunday Morning! reinterprets traditional worship music with elements inspired by Sly & the Family Stone, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Tower of Power. Roberts’ musical decisions reflect decades of experience in performance, education, and composition, while integrating current tools such as generative AI to support arrangement development. Unlike many artists who prefer to conceal technological processes behind the music, Roberts includes them as part of the project’s identity. For example, the album title intentionally capitalizes “AI” to signal that artificial intelligence is part of the conversation, rather than a behind-the-scenes device.According to the artist, Roberts’ perspective is shaped by his career as a former band director, founder of The Gift of Music Foundation, and author of How to Make First Chair . As an educator, he views this project not only as an artistic release, but also as an opportunity to help listeners, students, and worship leaders better understand how modern tools are reshaping music creation.“I am transparent about how I created it, but I am creating with very serious and sincere intent,” Roberts says. “It is all about what is in the person’s heart that is doing the praise and worshiping. And if I help someone tap into sincere praise and worship, then that is awesome.”Roberts’ background as a software engineer also informs the process. He applies prompting techniques learned in software development to musical structure, while ensuring human creativity remains central. On Sunday Morning! for example, he added the counterpoint lines manually, demonstrating that AI may support production but does not replace the composer’s musical decisions.The project also explores emotional narratives from Scripture. One central track, Reach Out (I Got You), revisits the story of Peter walking on water, with the chorus voiced from Jesus’ perspective. Roberts describes this as one of the most relatable biblical stories, emphasizing reassurance and connection. Another composition aims directly at church engagement, offering an energetic opening designed to remind congregations of fellowship and community each week.By approaching sacred music with modern production techniques while honoring established hymn traditions, PrAIse – Volume 1 positions itself at the intersection of worship, technology, and intergenerational engagement. The single offers a potential resource for worship leaders aiming to reach younger audiences without departing from the themes, values, and musical history of Christian worship.Sunday Morning! is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and major streaming platforms, accessible through https://chrisrobertsatlarge.com/prAIse/sunday-morning . The release previews what Roberts describes as a continuing exploration into how emerging creative tools can contribute to the long-standing tradition of worship music.For more information about Chris Roberts, please visit https://chrisrobertsatlarge.com/ or follow on Instagram @chrisrobertsatlarge.About Chris RobertsChris Roberts is a former middle and high school band director, author of How to Make First Chair, and founder of The Gift of Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization providing music education scholarships. He also releases music as “Funk is in the Groove” (funk/soul/R&B) and “The Lysle Roberts Band” (country). Operating under the record label Chris Roberts at Large, the PrAIse project represents his commitment to making sacred music accessible to new generations while honoring traditional hymns.Chris Roberts has been an award-winning high school and middle school band director, professional trumpet player, music arranger, college mathematics instructor, and is currently a Software Engineer.Chris received his bachelor’s degree in music education in 1994 from Henderson State University. During his time at Henderson, he studied with trumpet professors Dr. James Buckner and Mr. Don Kramer and performed under the baton of Mr. Wendall O. Evanson and Mr. David Rollins. He received the Mae Whipple Most Outstanding Performer scholarship in 1993.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.