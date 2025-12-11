Beroe adds MCP server integration with DataHub

Development marks a major step forward in AI-ready procurement intelligence

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced the integration of its DataHub platform with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), marking a major advancement in how organizations connect AI systems to trusted procurement intelligence.DataHub is Beroe’s foundational intelligence repository, bringing together decades of cost, supply, and commodity market data. By making DataHub available through MCP, Beroe is empowering procurement teams with an easier, more structured way to embed machine-ready, decision-grade intelligence directly into AI agents, LLMs, and decision-support tools.A new standard for machine-ready procurement intelligenceMCP is a new standard that provides AI systems with a consistent method for securely accessing enterprise data. Enabling DataHub on MCP streamlines integration, reduces custom development work, and ensures AI agents and LLMs can interact with Beroe’s intelligence more predictably and at scale.“As procurement moves toward AI-assisted decisions, one of the biggest challenges is giving agents reliable, decision-grade intelligence they can act on. General AI models are fantastic linguists, but they don’t actually know the spot price of copper in Chile or the specific risks brewing in Taiwan,” said Supriyo Mukhopadhyay, Chief Technology Officer for Beroe.“By connecting DataHub through the Model Context Protocol, we are adding an intelligence layer to AI systems, providing hard data and domain context in a secure, structured, and future-proof way. That’s the difference between a tool that just summarizes an email and an agent that can make a business decision. MCP is a foundational step in how enterprise AI will evolve, and we want our customers to be ready for it.”Why MCP matters for procurementWith DataHub now MCP-enabled, procurement teams can more easily link AI systems to insights on macro trends, supplier risks, cost structures, and market movements, accelerating automation in category management, supplier monitoring, and scenario planning.As organizations increasingly adopt GenAI copilots and autonomous workflows, Beroe’s DataHub MCP enablement offers:• A universal connector for AI, reducing the need for custom integrations• Richer context than REST APIs, improving AI interpretation• Access to embedded analytical tools, not just raw data• Consistent security and governance across AI touchpoints• A future-proof architecture where new DataHub capabilities are instantly availableReinforcing Beroe’s AI-forward visionMCP integration strengthens Beroe’s commitment to a modern intelligence stack built on machine-ready data, validated insights, and architectures aligned with emerging AI standards. This capability provides customers with a scalable, future-facing foundation for AI-enabled procurement.About BeroeBeroe has been on procurement’s leading edge since the company’s founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe’s expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Named by ProcureTech as one of its 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions for the fifth consecutive year, Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.To find out more go to www.beroeinc.com

