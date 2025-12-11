Center for Digital Government Forms National Council of Public-Sector Cybersecurity Leaders

The Center for Digital Government's new Cybersecurity Council was created to strengthen cyber readiness and empower public-sector security leaders.

New collaborative program will equip state and local leaders with shared strategies, emerging threat insights, and a unified approach to cyber resilience

We’re launching this Council to give state and local CISOs a trusted space to learn from one another, anticipate what’s coming, and strengthen their defensive posture in an era of AI-driven threats.” — Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer of the Center for Digital Government

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government ( CDG ), a division of e.Republic, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity Council, a national leadership group that brings together chief information security officers (CISOs) and senior cybersecurity leaders from state, county, and city agencies for structured collaboration, shared strategies, and actionable guidance.The Council was created to strengthen cyber readiness and empower public-sector security leaders by providing a trusted forum for the exchange of best practices, frameworks, and strategies that help agencies defend against emerging threats, address tightening cybersecurity budgets, and build long-term resilience. The program includes virtual convenings, an in-person summit, and opportunities for members to co-develop best practices and frameworks that can be applied nationwide.For more than a decade, cybersecurity has ranked as the No. 1 priority for state, county, and city chief information officers (CIOs) in the Center for Digital Government’s annual and biennial surveys, which consistently highlight governance, risk management, data protection, third-party risk, and workforce readiness as urgent focus areas. With cyber threats escalating in scale and sophistication, and AI now accelerating both attack capabilities and defensive tools, the need for coordinated leadership has never been greater. Recent industry reports also show that while cyber risk is rising, security budgets in both public and private sectors have begun to flatten or tighten, making shared strategy and benchmarking increasingly essential.“Cybersecurity has evolved into a leadership and resilience challenge as much as a technical one,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer of the Center for Digital Government. “We’re launching this Council to give state and local CISOs a trusted space to learn from one another, anticipate what’s coming, and strengthen their defensive posture in an era of AI-driven threats. These leaders are on the front lines every day, and this Council is designed to support them with the community and clarity they need.”“e.Republic’s Councils exist for one purpose: to help public-sector leaders navigate change together,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “Cybersecurity leaders face some of the most complex, mission-critical decisions in government. This new Council reinforces our commitment to creating safe, collaborative forums where leaders and industry can work toward shared strategies, responsible innovation, and data-informed investment decisions that reflect today’s rapidly changing risk landscape.”About the Cybersecurity CouncilThe Cybersecurity Council provides a high-value environment for CISOs and senior cybersecurity executives to collaborate and develop strategic approaches to today’s most pressing challenges, including:* AI-enabled cyber threats and evolving attack patterns* Zero Trust architecture, identity & access management, and SASE frameworks* Budgeting, governance, and risk-informed resource allocation amid economic uncertainty* Governance, policies, and cross-agency coordination* Ransomware defense and incident response maturity* Critical infrastructure risks* Workforce and skills-gap challenges* Vendor risk and third-party exposureThe Council is open to state, county, and city government cybersecurity leaders from across the nation. A limited number of seats are also available for technology partners who want to collaborate with public-sector cybersecurity leaders. Private-sector participation is available to select organizations through a 12-month membership, enabling year-round engagement to contribute expertise and help shape future-ready cybersecurity strategies.“Governments are now operating in an environment where attacks are faster, more automated, and increasingly targeted,” said Dan Lohrmann, Senior Fellow for Cybersecurity at the Center for Digital Government. “With expanding attack surfaces and tightening budgets, CISOs need shared strategies and real benchmarks to stay ahead. This Council gives them the space to compare what works and move faster than emerging risks.”The launch of the Cybersecurity Council builds on e.Republic’s expanding portfolio of leadership Councils, including:* AI Council* Future of Data Council* Government Efficiency Council* Higher Education AI Council* Higher Education IT Leadership Council* K-12 Education Leadership CouncilFor more information about the Cybersecurity Council, or to explore participation in any Center for Digital Government Councils, visit: https://www.govtech.com/cdg#programs About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s largest data, media, and events company for state and local government and education. Learn more at www.govtech.com/cdg About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

