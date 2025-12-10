Consortium Media Appoints Jennifer Curtis-Neves as President of Consortium Media

Jennifer Curtis-Neves

This change in leadership signals strategic focus on digital and brand growth

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consortium Media, a 34-year-old brand development firm, today announced the strategic appointment of Jennifer Curtis-Neves as the new President of its CM+Innovation product line. With over 25 years of service to the company, Curtis-Neves is a recognized leader whose expertise in creative, digital, and media strategy will guide the firm’s future expansion and client success.

Curtis-Neves’ promotion underscores Consortium Media’s commitment to integrating artistic vision with cutting-edge digital execution to deliver sustained, measurable brand growth for clients across local, national, and international markets.

“Jennifer's artistic leadership is only eclipsed by her profound digital background. That combination allows us to develop and successfully grow brand names locally, nationally, and internationally,” said Denise Bean-White, CEO and Past President of Consortium Media. “Her exceptional competence and guidance truly put her at the top of the industry. Her brilliance in developing public information and youth programs speaks volumes about her commitment to serving our clients and our communities.”

A Proven Leader in Digital and Creative Strategy

Curtis-Neves has been integral to Consortium Media’s growth and innovation for more than two decades, previously serving as Senior Vice President. Her career trajectory reflects a unique synthesis of creative and technical expertise, stemming from an art degree from Cal State San Bernardino and early experience in the television and video game industry at Paramount. This background has established her as a preeminent expert in web design and digital marketing, capable of translating complex client needs into successful, clear campaign strategies.

Under her guidance, Consortium Media has earned numerous accolades, including prestigious Hermes and ADDY awards for high-impact initiatives like the "It's OK Not to be OK" campaign for Santa Barbara County Behavioral Health. Her work has consistently delivered real, cost-effective brand name growth and critical community information for long-term clients, including government agencies, foster youth programs, retail organizations, and automotive brands.

As President of CM+Innovation, Curtis-Neves will lead the strategic direction of the firm’s core offerings, ensuring that all client campaigns prioritize measurable results, strategic execution, and pioneering digital engagement.

About Consortium Media

Consortium Media is a brand development and public relations firm with a 34-year legacy of delivering purpose-driven marketing and strategic communications. The firm specializes in creating long-term, impactful partnerships that drive brand visibility and community engagement across diverse sectors. CM+Innovation focuses on blending cultural strategy, creative artistry, and digital competence to achieve unparalleled success for its clients worldwide.

