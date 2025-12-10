JewelryNest Expands New York–Based Production as Demand for U.S.-Made Fine Jewelry Continues to Rise

The company strengthens its handcrafted manufacturing capabilities in NYC in response to growing consumer interest in domestically produced fine jewelry.

The shift toward locally made jewelry is consistent with what we’ve observed from customers nationwide.” — JewelryNest spokesperson

NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JewelryNest, a longstanding U.S.-based fine jewelry manufacturer, announced the expansion of its New York production capabilities to meet rising consumer interest in domestically crafted gemstone and diamond pieces. The company, which has operated in New York for decades, continues to focus on handmade jewelry created within the city’s historic diamond district. This expansion also supports the company’s ability to manufacture both natural and lab-grown diamond pieces within its New York facility.

Recent industry reports reflect a steady increase in demand for U.S.-made jewelry as consumers place greater emphasis on sourcing transparency, local craftsmanship, and small-batch production. JewelryNest’s decision to enhance its manufacturing workflow aligns with these shifts, enabling the company to produce handcrafted engagement rings, wedding bands, gemstone pieces, and custom designs in New York. JewelryNest’s production capabilities include both natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, reflecting broader consumer interest in multiple sourcing options.

The company notes that interest in artisan-driven jewelry has grown across multiple customer segments, particularly among buyers seeking personalized creations or items made using traditional methods. JewelryNest’s production team, based in New York since 1998, continues to utilize manufacturing techniques rooted in the city’s longstanding jewelry-making legacy.

“New York remains a major center of jewelry craftsmanship, and we are committed to maintaining and expanding our work here,” said a JewelryNest spokesperson. “As consumer preferences evolve, domestic jewelry production continues to play an important role in supporting quality, transparency, and trust.”

JewelryNest’s expanded production approach includes increased capacity for custom orders, gemstone-focused pieces, and handcrafted designs produced entirely in the United States. The company also continues to observe growing demand for heritage craftsmanship paired with modern styling, a trend consistent with broader shifts across the fine jewelry market.

In addition to its manufacturing initiatives, JewelryNest has maintained an online presence for more than 30 years, offering customers nationwide access to pieces produced through its New York manufacturing team. The company reports that online interest in U.S.-made jewelry has increased steadily, supported by consumer priorities related to domestic sourcing, craftsmanship longevity, and direct-from-manufacturer purchasing.

JewelryNest’s continued focus on New York–based production reflects its commitment to supporting artisanal techniques and the local jewelry-making community. The company states that maintaining domestic manufacturing enables greater oversight of materials, greater precision in workmanship, and adherence to long-established production standards.

As demand for U.S.-crafted jewelry remains strong, JewelryNest expects to continue adjusting its production processes to support both traditional and modern fine jewelry categories. The company will also maintain its emphasis on handcrafted methods that highlight the expertise of its New York jewelry artisans.

About JewelryNest

JewelryNest is a New York–based fine jewelry manufacturer specializing in handcrafted gemstone and diamond pieces. Founded more than 40 years ago, the company has produced jewelry through its New York workshop since 1998 and has maintained an e-commerce presence for over 30 years. JewelryNest offers custom designs, gemstone pieces, engagement and wedding styles, and artisan-crafted jewelry made in the United States. The company produces pieces using both natural and lab-grown diamonds as part of its U.S.-based manufacturing operations.

Learn more at www.jewelrynest.com.

