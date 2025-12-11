Metro Atlanta Nonprofits Host Free Toys4Tots & Photos w/ Santa Holiday Event for Underprivileged Children

Every child deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and cherished—especially during the holidays.” — Terance Madden, Founder of the Terance Madden Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Cares and the Terance Madden Foundation, in partnership with Toys4Tots, are proud to announce a free, joy-filled holiday celebration designed to uplift underprivileged children and families across the metro Atlanta area. The event, “Toys4Tots & Photos with Santa,” will take place on Saturday, December 13th at the Atlanta Public Schools Community HUB, welcoming hundreds of children for a magical holiday experience.

This community-focused event will offer:

- Free professional photos with Santa

- Toys4Tots gift distribution, with each child able to choose toys and books

- Holiday crafts, sweet treats, and festive activities

- A warm, safe, and celebratory environment for Atlanta-area families in need

Families have pre-registered for designated time slots, ensuring that every child receives personalized attention and ample time to enjoy the holiday experience. Registration filled quickly, underscoring both the need and the excitement throughout the community.

A Mission of Joy, Dignity & Access

For over a decade, the Terance Madden Foundation has been committed to supporting underserved communities through educational initiatives, scholarships, youth programming, and family-centered events. Last year alone, the Foundation raised more than $70,000 for college scholarships —an example of its deep roots in philanthropy and community uplift. Similarly, hundreds of children attended last year’s Toys4Tots and Photos with Santa event.

“This holiday celebration is about more than toys or photos,” said Terance Madden, Founder of the Terance Madden Foundation. “It’s about restoring joy, dignity, and hope for families who’ve endured hardship. Every child deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and cherished—especially during the holidays.”

“Mentor a Child and Save a Life” is the guiding motto of the Atlanta CARES Mentoring Movement—one of 56 National CARES affiliates and a proud co-host of the Pictures with Santa and Toys for Tots Giveaway. Atlanta CARES is dedicated to transforming the lives of under-resourced children by inspiring and mobilizing caring adults to mentor and support them.

Atlanta CARES is honored to help bring joy and meaningful holiday experiences to families through the Pictures with Santa and Toys for Tots celebration. In addition, its flagship program, the Annual STEMfest Youth Conference, engages more than 300 students each year in hands-on STEM activities, exploration of emerging careers, and meaningful interaction with STEM professionals.

Event co-organizers note that their shared commitment mirrors a growing call across Atlanta for organizations to step forward and support families who continue to face economic strain, housing instability, and barriers to accessing holiday experiences that many take for granted.

Media Invitation

Members of the press are warmly invited to attend the event to help spotlight the spirit of giving and community partnership happening in Atlanta.

Media Opportunities Include:

- Interviews with the Event organizers;

- On-site coverage of children receiving toys, meeting Santa, and engaging in festive activities

- Visual storytelling of a high-impact holiday event serving local families

- Insight into ongoing community initiatives supported by the Foundation

Event Details for Media:

- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

- Time: 11:30am-2:30pm

- Location: Atlanta Public Schools HUB on 601 Dr. Thomas Cole Jr. Way, SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 (formerly 601 Beckwith St. SW).

- Check-in: Media are requested to check in at the registration desk upon arrival.

- Contact for Interviews & Coordination:

Erin Manson - Marketing Specialist

T. Madden & Associates

emanson@tmaddenlaw.com

904-327-4725

About the Terance Madden Foundation

The Terance Madden Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, expanding educational access, and uplifting underserved communities throughout metro Atlanta. Through scholarship programs, community events, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation seeks to create transformational opportunities for children and families—ensuring that the pursuit of brighter futures is within reach for all.

About the Atlanta CARES Mentoring Movement

The Atlanta CARES Mentoring Movement, a 501c3 organization focused on enhancing the emotional, social and academic development of our children and the wellness of the adults who parent, mentor and educate them. We seek to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing children with the inspiration, educational support, and resources they need to realize their full potential. By guiding them toward high school graduation and helping them chart clear pathways to college, professional certification, or vocational training, we open doors to opportunities that lead to lifelong success.

