Pest Control Franchise, Blue Line Pest Police, Expands with Aledo Territory in Texas

The rapidly growing pest control franchise has landed its newest territory, bringing its highly-rated pest control services to a new region in Texas.

ALEDO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residential and commercial pest remediation and animal removal company Blue Line Pest Police has announced its newest territory in Texas, the brand’s latest franchise location as it continues aggressive expansion plans across the Lone Star State and beyond.The newly awarded territory is owned and operated by Kyle and Kassidy Hoover. Kyle Hoover, a Texas native, proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007. The husband-wife team brings the company’s established pest control services to residents and businesses throughout Aledo and Parker County.Blue Line Pest Police’s growth has been driven by its decades of experience in pest management, including services such as general pest control, termite treatment, and environmental inspections. Property owners will find state-of-the-art products, traps, baits, and detection technology throughout all Blue Line Pest Police territories, delivering treatments that are both eco-conscious and safe for families after application. The pest control franchise boasts several accreditations to its name, include an BBB accreditation, an ACE certification, and entomology certified technicians.The franchise model is built on over a decade of operational experience by founders Travis and Lexie Huckaby. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, marketing materials, an established operational roadmap, and more.The new territory joins several recent franchise awards across the U.S., including a location announced in May for North Dallas, further highlighting increasing interest from buyers seeking a service-based franchise with long-standing operational systems, unwavering integrity, and strong consumer demand.For more information about franchise opportunities with Blue Line Pest Police, visit www.BlueLinePestFranchise.com About Blue Line Pest PoliceFounded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police specializes in pest control, environmental inspections, and termite control. Blue Line Pest Police is dedicated to offering franchise partners the tools and support they need to thrive in any region — visit www.bluelinepestfranchise.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.