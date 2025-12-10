Carla Hooker Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla Hooker, founder of Karla’s Kids Dance and kids dance specialist, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, mindset, and movement can empower children to rise above adversity with confidence.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Hooker explores how intentional mindset shifts can transform adversity into opportunity, and breaks down how courage, compassion, and structured support through dance and mentoring can help kids become more confident and resilient.“Every challenge carries the seed of your next victory,” said Hooker.Carla’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/carla-hooker

