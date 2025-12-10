Andrew Thony Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Thony, founder of Catastrophic Industries and U.S. military veteran, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veterans who have transformed their service, discipline, and resilience into powerful entrepreneurial success stories.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Thony traces his journey from growing up on a dairy farm to navigating the messy transition out of the military, opening his first firearms business at 30, and ultimately launching Catastrophic Industries—a lifestyle brand built on craftsmanship, mindset, and service. He discusses how failure became his greatest teacher, why accountability is the foundation of leadership, and how he uses his brand to uplift fellow veterans and support charities nationwide.“Failure is necessary for success. If you believe in something—do it all the way, and use your adversity to lift others as you rise,” said Thony.Andrew’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/andrew-thony

