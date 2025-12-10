Influential Women Spotlights Brooke Crawford, MD, MBA, FAAOS: A Trailblazer in Orthopedic Surgery and Patient Care

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emphasizing Innovation, Mentorship, and Compassionate Care in Orthopedic OncologyBrooke Crawford, MD, MBA, FAAOS, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon and academic leader, is making significant strides in orthopedic oncology while serving as Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. With a steadfast commitment to patient care, clinical research, and education, Dr. Crawford embodies the integration of surgical expertise and compassionate care, mentoring the next generation of orthopedic specialists.Dr. Crawford’s journey began on the West Coast, where she grew up in the serene landscapes of Southern Oregon. Her academic career commenced at Santa Clara University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude, before pursuing her Medical Degree at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. It was during the orthopedic oncology rotation that she discovered her passion for this specialty, which set the course for her future endeavors in the field.Following medical school, Dr. Crawford honed her skills during her residency and a junior trauma fellowship at Saint Louis University Hospital. Her dedication to oncology led her to a prestigious fellowship under Dr. Fran Hornicek at Harvard Medical School, where she trained in some of the most renowned hospitals in the United States, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.In her early career, Dr. Crawford served as an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at City of Hope, where she made impactful contributions to multidisciplinary care and research initiatives aimed at advancing the treatment of musculoskeletal and oncologic conditions. Later, she followed Dr. Hornicek to UCLA and eventually to the Miller School of Medicine, where they continue to work together to enhance orthopedic care.In 2024, Dr. Crawford expanded her expertise by earning an MBA in Executive Healthcare from the University of Miami, further solidifying her role as a leader in both clinical and academic settings. Her work has garnered recognition for its positive impact on patient outcomes and medical education, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based practices and innovation in orthopedic surgery.Beyond her clinical and academic responsibilities, Dr. Crawford is passionate about collaboration within the medical community and supporting patients through complex care journeys. Known for her patient-centered approach, she combines technical precision with empathy, ensuring each individual receives tailored, high-quality care.Dr. Crawford’s success is rooted in early inspiration and a commitment to giving back. Her interest in orthopedic oncology was sparked in high school and solidified during her medical school rotation, leading to collaborative research projects, including photoacoustic imaging for bone analysis with Caltech. This innovative work, alongside her grant from the Women’s Cancer Association for biomarker studies in bone metastasis, underscores her dedication to advancing the field through research.A strong advocate for community impact, Dr. Crawford has initiated several charitable projects, including providing scholarships through Malawi’s Ministry of Education and launching a chicken coop project to create self-sustaining income opportunities for local communities. These efforts reflect her belief that success is measured not only by professional accomplishments but also by the positive difference we make in the lives of others.Dr. Crawford’s guiding philosophy, instilled by her family, emphasizes the importance of pursuing what you love, despite the challenges faced in the medical field. This principle has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of surgical practice and academic medicine. Her resilience and perseverance have shaped her professional journey, allowing her to embrace obstacles as opportunities for growth.To young women entering the medical and surgical fields, Dr. Crawford offers simple yet profound advice: “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” She encourages aspiring female leaders to seek strong mentors and role models, and to recognize that dedication, passion, and resilience can open doors in even the most challenging environments.Addressing the challenges faced by today’s healthcare providers, Dr. Crawford acknowledges the growing influence of insurance companies and hospital administration on clinical decision-making. This dynamic can undermine physician autonomy and contribute to burnout. However, she views these challenges as opportunities to advocate for systemic improvements, promote physician-led decision making, and develop innovative care models that prioritize patient needs while ensuring fulfilling clinical practices.At the heart of Dr. Crawford’s professional and personal ethos are mentorship, integrity, compassion, and innovation. She is deeply committed to advancing women in medicine and leadership, understanding the profound influence of strong female role models and the power of leading by example—whether mentoring residents, participating in medical graduations, or serving as a medical advisor to her own family. Her dedication to service extends beyond medicine, with charitable initiatives that include supporting orphans in Malawi, funding scholarships, and launching income-generating projects to empower communities. Complementing her service, Dr. Crawford’s commitment to innovation and research excellence drives her work—from grant-supported studies to collaborative projects in photoacoustic imaging—all focused on enhancing diagnostic speed, accuracy, and patient care.Outside of her professional commitments, Dr. Crawford enjoys the outdoors and embraces her small-town roots. She often spends her downtime paddleboarding, fishing, or snorkeling around South Florida, where she now resides and thrives.Dr. Brooke Crawford stands as a beacon of excellence in orthopedic surgery, blending technical skill with heartfelt compassion. Her unwavering dedication to patient care, education, and community service continues to inspire those around her, paving the way for future generations of medical professionals.Learn More about Brooke Crawford:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/brooke-crawford or through her profile on the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine's website, https://med.miami.edu/faculty/brooke-m-crawford-md-mba

