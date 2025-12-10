Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market Boosts as AI-powered Automation Reshapes at 48.2% CAGR Global Industries by 2032

Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market Size

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Torque Sensors For Humanoid Robots Market , which is estimated to be worth USD 515 Million in 2024, and is expected to fuel at a robust CAGR of 48.2% to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2032.The growing use of humanoid robots in the manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and service sectors is what propelling the target market growth. In order to achieve safe, steady and also intelligent robotic movement, high accuracy, compact, and long lasting torque sensors have become essential as robots conduct increasingly human like motions.Torque sensors enable humanoid robots to replicate human ability by providing real-time input on force, load, and joint resistance. They are necessary for safe human robot interaction, balance control, gait stability, and also accurate handling. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬◘ Growing usage of humanoid robots in last mile deliveries, warehouse automation, and also logistics.◘ Increased spending on service robots for patient assistance, rehabilitation, and elder care.◘ The need for high sensitivity, lightweight torque sensing systems for cooperative applications.◘ Growth of biomechanics and human movement imitation systems are driven by AI.◘ Multi-axis torque sensors are becoming more popular in advanced bipedal robots.◘ Quick developments in complaint actuator designs and mechatronics𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝Some of the major businesses are developing high-resolution multi-axis units, strain-gauge based modules, AI-integrated sensors, and tiny rotational torque sensors that are especially designed for bipedal and humanoid robot applications.🔹 Bota Systems🔹ATI Industrial Automation🔹Robotous🔹Keli Sensing Technology🔹Ampelion🔹Guangzhou Haozhi Industrial Co.,Ltd.🔹Futek Advanced Sensor Technology🔹OnRobot🔹TE Connectivity𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬⁍ 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:• Single-Axis Torque Sensor• Three-Axis Torque Sensor• Six-Axis Torque Sensor(Six-axis torque sensor is expected to hold the major share in the target market growth as these sensors are vital for joints like the wrists, ankles, and arms where balance, compliance, and also safe contact with people or objects are crucial)⁍ 𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:• Industrial• Medical• Services• Emergency Rescue• Others(Industrial sector is anticipated to dominate the aimed market as it focuses on enabling safer, more precise, and highly automated operations in manufacturing and logistics environments.)⁍ 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:• Strain Gauge Based• Optical Based• Magnetic Based(Strain Gauge Based holds to be the largest dominating segment owing to its high accuracy, mature manufacturing base, and compatibility with joint-level integration.)⁍ 𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿:• Automotive Manufacturers• Electronics Manufacturers• Healthcare Providers• Research Institutions(Automotive Manufacturers segment is considered to be the highest as they deploy humanoid and collaborative robots extensively across body, paint, and final assembly operations for tasks such as fastening, material handling, inspection, and ergonomics assistance on the line.)𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬◈ 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Leading the charge with advanced robotics R&DThis region remains a powerhouse in humanoid robotics , supported by strong innovation ecosystems, university led robotics programs, and major tech companies which invests heavily in next generation humanoids. And on the other hand, U.S. leads the regions which is driven by continuous investments in precision robotics and high end joint sensors development.◈ 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Precision engineering and safety regulations drive sensor innovationKey regional strengths includes;• Established robotics research clusters and manufacturing hubs.• High adoption of humanoids in industrial inspection and training.• Stroing regulatory frameworks which promotes safe human robot interaction.• Lastly, rapid growth of service robots in hospitality and healthcare.◈ 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: The hub for humanoid development with the booming growthThis area is experiencing the fastest growth as countries like South Korea, China, and Japan make significant investments in intelligent manufacturing, service automation, and humanoid robotics. also, Japan continues to lead with decades of expertise in humanoid research, whereas China is rapidly scaling commercialization.◈ 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Gradual Adoption Supported by Industrial ModernizationLatin America’s torque sensor demand is still emerging but gaining momentum as industries adopt more automation and training robots. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are at the forefront of adopting humanoid and semi-humanoid systems for education, logistics, and manufacturing support.◈𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Growing Interest in Service Robots and Smart MobilityThe Middle East & Africa region is steadily building its robotics footprint, especially in smart city initiatives, hospitality, airports, and healthcare. Humanoid robots are being introduced for concierge tasks, patient assistance, and public-interaction roles, boosting demand for reliable torque sensing systems.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟔-𝐀𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞/𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬Humanoid robots are moving from science fiction to the real world in the quickly developing field of robotics. To carry out intricate duties, these advanced machines need vital parts concealed in their fingertips and joints. The 6-axis force/torque (F/T) sensor is a key technological enabler at the centre of this change;• Precise Force Control: Enabling Delicate Manipulation• Safe Interaction: Ensuring Human-Robot Collaboration• Dynamic Adaptation: Stability Against Complex Terrain• Dynamic Balance: Delivering Rapid Reflexes𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬:• Over the next 5 to10 years, the torque sensor market for humanoid robots will shift from a niche, component-level play to a strategically critical enabler of safe, dexterous, and interactive robots.• Demand will be driven not just by more robots, but by the rising complexity of tasks robots are expected to perform in unstructured human environments.• Expect the market to emphasize miniaturization, multi-axis accuracy, embedded intelligence, and system-level reliability.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲◘ Healthcare & rehabilitation: High demand for torque feedback in exoskeletons, therapy robots, and surgical assistants.◘ Logistics & warehousing: Humanoid pick-and-place and co-bots in constrained human spaces require tactile torque sensing.◘ Service & hospitality: Customer-facing humanoids need compliant, humanlike responses torque sensing is core to that experience.◘ Defence & public safety: Tasks in hazardous environments require high-reliability sensors with diagnostic features.◘ Research & education: Universities and labs will continue to drive innovation and supply talent to industry. 