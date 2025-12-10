Data Center Automation Market to Hit $32.5 Bn by 2030 with 21.3% CAGR Growth

Automation boosts efficiency, scalability, and resilience in modern data centers as enterprises adopt AI-driven, software-defined infrastructure.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Data Center Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Operating Environment (Windows OS, Unix OS, Linux and other Open Source OS), by End User (BFSI, Retail, IT and telecom, Public sector and utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.The global Data Center Automation Market is undergoing rapid transformation as enterprises shift toward agile, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure. With the rise of cloud computing, hybrid architectures, and data-intensive workloads, automation has become a strategic priority for reducing complexities and improving operational accuracy. Businesses are increasingly deploying automation tools to optimize resource utilization, minimize manual errors, and enhance the performance of mission-critical IT environments.In addition, emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and software-defined data centers (SDDC) are reshaping the automation landscape. Organizations are leveraging predictive analytics, intelligent monitoring, and orchestration platforms to streamline routine tasks, lower operational expenditure, and accelerate deployment cycles. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the demand for fully automated, self-managing data centers is expected to grow substantially.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A01778 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The primary driver of the Data Center Automation Market is the exponential growth in data volumes generated by cloud platforms, IoT devices, and advanced analytics systems. This surge is pushing organizations to invest in automation solutions that can handle workload management, performance optimization, and seamless scaling without human intervention.Another key factor accelerating market expansion is the widespread adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These architectures introduce complex provisioning and monitoring requirements that automation platforms can manage more effectively, ensuring consistent performance across distributed infrastructure.Cost optimization remains a major market catalyst. Automation reduces manual labor, improves energy efficiency, and enhances asset utilization, enabling organizations to significantly cut operational expenditures. As sustainability goals rise in priority, automated systems help achieve greener data center operations.Security and compliance concerns are also influencing market growth. Automation supports real-time threat detection, continuous configuration monitoring, and consistent enforcement of security policies—essential capabilities in today’s high-risk digital landscape.Despite strong growth prospects, market challenges persist, including high initial deployment costs and integration complexities with legacy systems. However, advancements in AI-driven orchestration and cloud-native automation tools continue to mitigate these barriers, strengthening overall market adoption.𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟮𝟯𝟬 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01778 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The Data Center Automation Market is segmented by component (solutions, services), deployment mode (on-premises, cloud), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), and end-use industry (IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and more). Solutions such as workflow automation, configuration management, and orchestration dominate the segment due to their contribution to operational efficiency and reduced downtime.The BFSI segment is emerging as the fastest-growing vertical in the data center automation market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The sector is rapidly adopting automation to eliminate manual errors and strengthen coordination between IT operations and security teams. With growing reliance on data-driven insights, automation enables efficient management of customer information, advanced fraud detection, and seamless execution of critical processes.Intensifying competition in the financial industry is pushing banks to become more agile, responsive, and operationally efficient. To meet rising customer expectations and manage expanding digital ecosystems, financial institutions are upgrading their IT infrastructure and enhancing resource utilization. As a result, banks are increasingly deploying data center automation technologies to support secure and efficient delivery of services such as mobile banking, online banking, ATM operations, and other digital offerings.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the market, fueled by early technology adoption, extensive cloud infrastructure, and strong investments from hyperscale data center operators. The presence of major automation vendors and aggressive enterprise digitalization initiatives further support regional market leadership.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rapid cloud expansion, increasing data center construction, and rising demand for scalable IT operations across economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Europe shows strong adoption driven by energy-efficient data center initiatives and strict compliance frameworks that encourage automation integration.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 — 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A01778 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.• On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period• On the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Automation and Process Control Systems MarketApplication Release Automation MarketSecurity Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) MarketProfessional Service Automation (PSA) Software MarketRobotic Process Automation MarketCyber Security For Industrial Automation Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.