Bi-Specific MAbS Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Large Will The Bi-Specific MAbS Market Be By 2025?

The market size of bi-specific MAbS has experienced swift growth in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $7.83 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $9.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The surge in the market during the historic period is ascribed to the enhanced spending on healthcare, augmented funding, and initiatives taken by the government.

The market for bi-specific MAbS is anticipated to witness exponential expansion in the coming years. The market is tipped to reach ""$14.89 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%. The surge in growth predictions for the period is credited to factors such as a rising incidence of cancer, an aging population, and a swelling prevalence of chronic illnesses. Key trends projected for this period encompass a concentration on technological leaps forward, product novelty, emphasis on artificial intelligence, investments in targeted and combination treatment, as well as strategic alliances.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Bi-Specific MAbS Market Landscape?

The escalation in cancer cases and other lingering illnesses is anticipated to bolster the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market's expansion throughout the projected timeline. Designed for the treatment of a wide-ranging array of health conditions, such as cancer, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune diseases, bispecific monoclonal antibodies are believed to be more potent than monoclonal antibodies. This is because they target multiple tumor antigens on cells, thereby hindering the advancement of cancer. For instance, the Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 report from the American Cancer Society(ACS), a US-based voluntary health organization, predicts approximately 609,820 cancer-induced deaths in the US in 2023. Consequently, the escalating rate of chronic illnesses, including cancer, is expected to fuel the demand for bi-specific MAbs as an effective treatment option.

Who Are The Top Players In The Bi-Specific MAbS Market?

Major players in the Bi-Specific MAbS include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Amgen Inc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sino Biological Inc

• Kyowa Kirin

• Zai Lab

• Alphamab Oncology

• Celldex Therapeutics

• Biocon

• EpimAb Biotherapeutics

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bi-Specific MAbS Industry?

There is an increasing trend of strategic investment in the bi-specific MAbs market where businesses are looking to enhance their product range and geographical reach through various strategic endeavors such as alliances and partnerships. Such strategic collaborations are mutual agreements between two or more entities aimed at realizing mutual objectives. For example, in October 2022, Gilead Sciences and MacroGenics, both biopharmaceutical firms based in the US, partnered exclusively to develop MGD024, a bispecific antibody targeting CD123 and CD3, on MacroGenics' DART platform, plus an additional two bispecific research programs. This partnership accorded Gilead the singular option to license MGD024, which may hold promise in addressing various hematologic cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). MGD024 has been tailored to reduce cytokine-release syndrome (CRS) and permit sporadic dosing, which might result in a more patient-oriented remedy and boosted clinical results for people afflicted with AML and MDS.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market

The bi-specific mabs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, Emicizumab, Amivantamab, Faricimab, Teclistamab

2) By Product Type: In Vivo, In Vitro

3) By Indication: Cancer, Haemophilia A, Ophthalmic

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Catumaxomab (Removab): Cancer Therapy, Targeting EpCAM and CD3

2) By Blinatumomab: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Treatment, Targeting CD19 and CD3

3) By Duligotumab: Oncology Treatments, Targeting Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR)

4) By Emicizumab: Hemophilia A Treatment, Targeting Factor IXa and Factor X

5) By Amivantamab: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapy, Targeting EGFR And MET

6) By Faricimab: Ophthalmology Treatment (Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema), Targeting Angiopoietin-2 And VEGF-A

7) By Teclistamab: Multiple Myeloma Treatment, Targeting BCMA and CD3

Bi-Specific MAbS Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the most significant region in the bi-specific MAbs market. The bi-specific MAbs market report examines a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

