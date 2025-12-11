Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market Overview Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market Size Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market Segment

The Business Research Company's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $1.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market to Surpass $4 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $250 billion by 2029, with Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music market to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market in 2029, valued at $1,714 million The market is expected to grow from $170 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smartphones and the high number of internet users.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market in 2029, valued at $1,509 million The market is expected to grow from $156 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the expansion of music streaming services and technological advancements.

What will be Largest Segment in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market in 2029?

The generative artificial intelligence ((AI) in music market is segmented by type into song composition and creative process, music production, promotion and marketing and other types. The song composition and creative process market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market segmented by type, accounting for 49% or $1,964 million of the total in 2029. The song composition and creative process market will be supported by unparalleled music generation quality, advancements in GAN architectures, rising adoption in the music production industry and increased interest in creative AI.

The generative artificial intelligence ((AI) in music market is segmented by software into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market segmented by software, accounting for 87% $3,488 million of the total in 2029. The cloud-based market will be supported by owing expectation for personalized music experiences, adoption by streaming platforms and advancements in AI technology. Generative AI in music relies on extensive datasets for training and generating music. Cloud platforms offer scalable storage and computing power to handle vast amounts of data efficiently.

The generative artificial intelligence ((AI) in music market is segmented by operating system into Windows, Mac operating systems and other operating systems. The windows market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market segmented by operating system accounting for 78% or $3,103 million of the total in 2029. The windows market will be supported by technological advancements in AI models, increasing demand for personalized music creation and the adoption of AI tools by composers, artists and production companies. The windows graphical interface simplifies navigation and management of AI tools and music production software, making it accessible to creators with varying technical expertise.

The generative artificial intelligence ((AI) in music market is segmented by end-user into professionals or audio engineers and mixers, songwriters and production teams, electronic musicians, artists or performers, education institutes, music studios and other end-users. The professionals or audio engineers and mixers market will be the largest segment of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market segmented by end-user, accounting for 28% or $1,103 million of the total in 2029. The professionals or audio engineers and mixers market will be supported by the ability of AI to produce cost-effective, scalable and highly customized music compositions. AI-generated music often lacks the nuanced dynamics and balance that trained human ears can refine. Audio engineers and mixers enhance the quality, ensuring the final output meets industry standards

What is the expected CAGR for the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market leading up to 2029 is 59%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape music creation, production, and distribution processes worldwide.

Increasing Government Support- The increasing emphasis on government support will become a key driver of growth in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market by 2029. Tax incentives, subsidies and financial support for AI-focused research drive investment in generative AI technologies, lowering operational costs and mitigating risks for both startups and established firms in the music industry. Additionally, government investments in digital infrastructure such as high-speed internet and cloud computing capabilities enhance the scalability and efficiency of AI model training and deployment, reducing barriers to entry for companies developing AI-driven music solutions.

Rising Urbanization- The growing focus on urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market by 2029. Urban lifestyles prioritize convenience and personalization, creating a strong demand for generative AI in music. This technology meets these needs by delivering customized playlists, mood-based music creation and adaptive soundtracks, appealing to tech-savvy urban consumers. As hubs of creativity and cultural exchange, cities serve as ideal ecosystems for driving innovation in music technology. Urban settings facilitate collaboration among artists, technologists and businesses, accelerating the development and market adoption of generative AI solutions in the music industry.

Rising Social Media Engagement- The expanding integration of social media engagement processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the generative artificial (AI) in music market by 2029, Social media influencers require tailored soundtracks for videos, reels and posts. Generative AI simplifies this process by offering tools that facilitate the efficient production of high-quality, personalized music. Social media platforms are driven by the demand for personalized and engaging content. Generative AI meets this need by enabling the creation of customized music that aligns with individual preferences, allowing influencers, brands and users to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Increasing Internet Penetration- The increasing emphasis on internet penetration will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market by 2029 Generative AI music technologies often demand substantial computational resources, which are typically provided by cloud-based platforms. As internet connectivity continues to improve, more users will gain access to these cloud services, enabling them to create music without the need for expensive, high-end hardware. This reduces entry barriers for both individuals and businesses seeking to utilize AI for music production, thereby accelerating market growth.

Expansion Of Music Streaming Services- The expansion of music streaming services will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market by 2029. As music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music continue to expand, users are increasingly seeking more personalized experiences. Generative AI can deliver tailored playlists, dynamic soundtracks and original music that aligns with individual preferences, driving greater user engagement and satisfaction. This growing demand for personalized content is a key factor in accelerating the adoption of AI-driven music technologies.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Music Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in song composition and creative process market, the cloud-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market, and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music for windows market, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music for audio professionals and engineers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2029, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered composition tools, cloud-enabled music production platforms, and intelligent audio engineering solutions. This surge reflects the growing integration of generative AI across professional and consumer music ecosystems, enabling faster creativity, personalized sound design, and enhanced collaboration, thereby transforming the global music creation and production landscape.

The cloud-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market is projected to grow by $3,174 million, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music for windows market by $2,796 million, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in song composition and creative process market by $1,799 million, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music for audio professionals and engineers market by $988 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

