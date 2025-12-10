Molded Plastics Market to Witness Widespread Expansion from 2025 to 2031

Molded Plastics Market by Application

Injection molding held more than half of total revenue in 2021 and will continue leading the market.

The global molded plastics market is gaining momentum, driven by rising investments in infrastructure, sustainable economic growth, and strong demand for consumer goods. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional contributor, dominating the market in terms of revenue.According to Allied Market Research, the global molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The comprehensive report evaluates market trends, key segments, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive dynamics serving as a strategic guide for industry players, investors, and new entrants.

Key Market Drivers:- Growing awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices- Rising infrastructure development projects- Strong economic growth boosting consumer demand- Expansion of manufacturing capabilities- Availability of cost-effective feedstock- Competitive pricing due to the rise of local manufacturersMarket Opportunities:- Increased adoption of low-cost bioplastics across industries- Global shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly products- Growing concentration of manufacturers in emerging economiesRestraints:- Molded plastic production processes release harmful chemicals that may pose health risks when exposure exceeds safe limits.Segmental Insights:-By Product:- Polypropylene dominated the market, accounting for over one-fifth of total revenue in 2021.- Engineering plastics are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.By Technology:- Injection molding held more than half of total revenue in 2021 and will continue leading the market.- The segment also records the fastest CAGR of 4.4%.By Application:- Packaging accounted for nearly two-fifths of market revenue in 2021.- Building & Construction is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7%.By Region:- Asia-Pacific contributed nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% through 2031.Key Market Players:-The report profiles major companies including:- China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.- DuPont- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation- Petro Packaging Company, Inc.- PSI Molded Plastics- Atlantis Plastics, Inc.- Eastman Chemical Company- GSH Industries- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.- Pexco LLC

About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

