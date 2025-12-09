PVH is set to grow one of its largest projects in Europe from 1.35 GW to an additional 505 MWp

PVH YEKA Project Alvaro Casado Portuondo, Chief Revenue Officer, PVH Middle East.

We are honored to be chosen for the newest YEKA solar projects across Türkiye. Securing over 90% of the tracker market underscores the trust our partners place in PVH” — Alvaro Casado Portuondo, Chief Revenue Officer, PVH Middle East.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ), a global leader in solar tracking systems, today reaffirms its dominant position in the Turkish solar sector following Türkiye’s recent USD 500 million YEKA solar power auction round. With multiple new projects secured, PVH reinforces its status as the clear market leader, now holding more than 90% of the market share of the national solar tracker market.Major Investments via Auctions: Türkiye’s recent YEKA solar power auction awarded projects totaling 800 MW, with total investments of around USD 500 million.PVH’s Market Dominance: PVH has been selected as the solar tracker supplier for several of these newly awarded projects, continuing its leadership position.90% Market Share Secured with local content: This new set of contracts means PVH now controls more than 90% of Türkiye’s solar tracker market, a figure that underlines its preference among developers for reliability, local compatibility, and performance. PVH has already completed 4GW solar projects in the country.Flagship Product – AxoneDuo Infinity: All of these new contracts will use PVH’s best‐selling AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracker. The product’s adaptability (especially on undulating terrain), high efficiency, pre‐assembled delivery, and fast stowing are driving its widespread adoption.“We are honored to be chosen for the newest YEKA solar projects across Türkiye. Securing over 90% of the tracker market underscores the trust our partners place in PVH. AxoneDuo Infinity continues to set new benchmarks in performance, adaptability, and value. This has been possible as we are able to localize 90% of the tracker and manufacture the key components locally, ensuring the highest local content on the projects and seamless execution, said Alvaro Casado Portuondo, Chief Revenue Officer, PVH Middle East.Ali Murat Soydan, Chairman of Inogen Group, PVH’s local partner."The YEKA auctions underscore Türkiye's growing commitment to renewable energy. PVH's involvement in these projects demonstrates that when developers prioritize excellence and efficiency, AxoneDuo Infinity is the solution. As the country's largest EPC company, Inojen has successfully executed international projects worldwide, with a strong presence in Spain and Morocco. We are delighted to partner with PVH, not only for their exceptional products but also for their efficient operations and local support, which is vital for EPCs and investors." - Ali Murat Soydan, Chairman of Inogen Group, PVH's local partner.Kalyon set to grow its Karapınar solar power complex to 1.87 GW in peak capacityThe biggest unit is Karapınar, for 385 MW. Kalyon, which already built its PV plant of 1 GW in connection capacity just north from the auction zone. The existing facility is also called Karapınar, like the district in Konya province where it is located. The first project was facilitated through the first YEKA auction and successfully under operation for the last 5 years.The new plant’s peak capacity would be 505 MW. It compares to the 1.35 GW already in operation. Kalyon expects the second solar park to generate 1.07 TWh per year. It said it would employ 1,100 people in the construction phase and that 75 workers would operate the giant PV system in central Turkey.`The company claims the domestic content rate at its solar module factory is as high as 90%AxoneDuo Infinity has rapidly become PVH’s flagship solar tracker product for the Turkish market because of its combination of:A dual‐row architecture that allows high module density with fewer motors/controllers, reducing costs.Terrain‐following capability, which eases installation and civil works on non‐flat sites.Fast stow times and robust structural design for extreme weather resilience—crucial in regions with high wind exposure.With the majority of new solar projects in Türkiye now using PVH’s tracking systems, the company is well positioned to support Türkiye’s national targets for renewable energy growth. PVH remains committed to:Continuing cooperation with local partners as Inogen to maximize local content and strengthen the domestic supply chain.Local production of steel combined with PVH’S in house controlling system ensures projects are executed on time, and deliveries are always on schedule. PVH’s state of the art controller is engineered to boost panel productivity, ensuring the highest generation for every project.Delivering on performance, reliability, and cost‐efficiency to ensure solar investments provide the best possible returns and environmental impact.Expanding deployment of the AxoneDuo Infinity system in both large‐scale utility and YEKA projects across Türkiye.About PV Hardware (PVH) At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 40 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.