Place Exchange Brings Programmatic Guaranteed to Digital Out of Home with Google’s Display & Video 360

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH), today announced the general availability of its Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) solution within Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV360) platform.Place Exchange’s PG solution enables buyers to transact premium DOOH inventory with the certainty of a direct buy, combined with the programmatic benefits of enhanced targeting, streamlined workflows, unified reporting, and simplified billing. With this integration, brands and agencies can plan, buy, and measure guaranteed DOOH campaigns from a vast network of publishers like Branded Cities, Captivate, Eletromidia, OUTFRONT, NCM, Simon Malls, Spotlight, and many others, alongside their other digital media, seamlessly within the Display & Video 360 platform."Programmatic Guaranteed gave us the confidence and control we needed to execute our DOOH campaigns with precision,” said Lindsay Richardson, VP of Programmatic at Razorfish. “For one of our summer activations, we needed to secure premium cinema inventory to align our messaging with the excitement of new film premieres, which required us to lock in specific dates and impressions. Managing DOOH alongside our other digital channels all within DV360 made the process seamless and efficient."“Together, Place Exchange and Google DV360 are making it possible for buyers to transact out-of-home in a way that mirrors direct buying, while leveraging the advanced audience targeting and measurement capabilities made available through programmatic buying,” said Haley McClernon, VP of Demand Partnerships at Place Exchange. “By combining the predictability and control of direct deals with the efficiency of programmatic, Place Exchange and Google DV360 are paving the way for large-scale DOOH adoption.”Key Features and Benefits-- Largest footprint of PG-certified supply partners across premium DOOH venues worldwide-- Advanced planning and targeting by audience, geography, point-of-interest, venue type, keyword, and more-- Streamlined creative management and approvals directly within Display & Video 360-- Campaign delivery controls including budgeting, pacing, and reporting-- Low transaction fees with automated billing and reconciliation-- Ideal for tentpole moments, event and conference sponsorships, short-flight and large budget campaigns, and moreWith the largest network of PG-certified supply partners and a track record of successful PG campaigns, Place Exchange continues to pioneer advancements that make DOOH as easy and efficient to buy as any other digital channel.About Place Exchange by BroadsignPlace Exchange by Broadsign is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com

