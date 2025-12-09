Siegfried & Roy–Inspired Comedy Musical ‘Shangri-La-La’ wins Platinum at WRPN.tv Screenplay Competition

Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La Wins Platinum Award at WRPN.tv Screenplay Competition Logo of the Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La by Mike Meier & Peter Giambalvo. Shangri-La-La previews at the Arlington Drafthouse Theater (July 2025).

Las Vegas legends come alive—and unravel—in Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo’s satirical dive into the myths and mystique of Siegfried & Roy.

Las Vegas is the perfect mirror of the American Dream—beautiful, dazzling, but also full of traps. The show asks: Can innocence survive in a world built on illusion?” — Mike Meier, composer & co-writer of Shangri-La-La

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The comedy musical Shangri-La-La —written by Mike Meier and Peter Giambalvo, with music by Mike Meier—has been awarded Platinum at the WRPN.tv Screenplay Competition, Fall 2025 edition. The winners were announced on the competition’s official site (WRPN.tv Screenplay Competition).Inspired by the glittering mythology of Las Vegas, Shangri-La-La explores an oasis of dreams, illusions, and reinvention built on mob money, showbiz spectacle, and the Wild West spirit of justice-for-sale. Weaving together threads of history—Bugsy Siegel’s Flamingo, Judge Roy Bean and Isaac Parker’s “hanging justice,” the legendary reign of Siegfried & Roy—the musical examines how fantasy collides with corruption in America’s most surreal city.The origin of Shangri-La-La is as improbable as the city itself. The project was conceived by attorney-turned-writer Mike Meier, who, more than fifteen years ago, filed a lawsuit against Siegfried & Roy. From the bizarre twists of that real-life case sprang the seed of a satirical tale that embraces the outrageous, often hilarious truth of Las Vegas, where reality frequently outshines fiction.At its core is Joshua, a young German dreamer whose arrival in Vegas echoes the journeys of countless seekers who come chasing fortune or escape—only to discover the costs of illusion. Mixing camp, absurdist comedy, and satirical musical traditions, Shangri-La-La celebrates the city’s over-the-top glamour while exposing its moral contradictions.“The goal of Shangri-La-La is to entertain with humor and spectacle while raising deeper questions,” said writer-composer Mike Meier. “Las Vegas is the perfect mirror of the American Dream—beautiful, dazzling, but also full of traps. The show asks: Can innocence survive in a world built on illusion?”By blending satire, history, and musical theater, Shangri-La-La offers a dazzling but thoughtful reflection on the promises—and pitfalls—of chasing paradise. The Platinum Award marks a significant milestone for the musical project as it continues its development toward the next stage.Artistic Statement – Shangri-La-LaShangri-La-La was inspired by the glittering mythology of Las Vegas—an oasis of dreams, illusions, and reinvention built on mob money, showbiz spectacle, and the Wild West spirit of justice-for-sale. Drawing from history (Bugsy Siegel’s Flamingo, Judge Roy Bean and Isaac Parker’s “hanging justice”), the legendary reign of Siegfried & Roy, and the city’s reputation as both playground and mirage, the musical uses comedy and song to examine how fantasy collides with corruption.The origin of Shangri-La-La is itself one of those “can’t possibly be true” stories. The book and music were created by the very lawyer who, some fifteen years ago, brought a lawsuit against Siegfried & Roy. From the bizarre twists of that real-life case grew the seed of a satirical tale—a musical that embraces the surreal, outrageous, and often hilarious truth of life in Las Vegas, where reality often outshines fiction.At its heart is Joshua, a young German dreamer whose arrival in Vegas mirrors the journey of countless seekers who come chasing gold, glory, or escape—only to confront the costs of illusion. The show draws on traditions of satirical musicals, camp, and absurdist comedy, celebrating the city’s over-the-top glamour while exposing its moral contradictions.The goal of Shangri-La-La is to entertain with humor and spectacle while raising deeper questions: What does it mean to pursue the American Dream in a place where reality is for sale? And can innocence survive in a world built on illusion? By blending satire, history, and musical theater, the piece offers a dazzling but thoughtful reflection on the promises—and pitfalls—of chasing paradise.Mike Meier – Writer and ComposerMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. On his own since his teens, Mike has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and has worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he is not writing books, you’ll find him playing guitar somewhere… Does one need academic degrees to write? If yes: He holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science (Diplom-Politologe) from the University of Berlin, Germany; Juris Doctor (J.D.) & Master of Laws (LL.M.), Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. Website: https://themikemeier.com Peter Giambalvo – Co-WriterPeter Giambalvo is a comedy writer and producer whose credits include Mr. Show with Bob and David, Tenacious D, and original projects for Warner Bros. and Current TV. With experience spanning television, film, web series, commercials, and branded content, he has built a career blending sharp humor with inventive storytelling. Giambalvo has also co-created animation, produced documentary shorts, and worked extensively as a script doctor and pitch developer. A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, he continues to bring wit and versatility to screenwriting and production.

The Comedy Musical SHANGRI-LA-LA is a wild, glitter-dusted romp ripped straight from my own life as the attorney who once went toe-to-toe with Siegfried and Roy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.