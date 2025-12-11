Vertex Flooring Introduces Premium Solid Hardwood Flooring Collection to Modern Homes and Design Projects

Vertex Flooring Solid Hardwood Flooring Premium solid hardwood floors Natural wood flooring installation

HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Flooring, which is a renowned manufacturer with a twenty-year history of service in the flooring business, has just launched its premium line of solid hardwood flooring. This new launch offers businesses and homeowners high-quality European White Oak solid hardwood floors with an amazing touch of beauty and durability.Increasing Interior Spaces with Original Natural Wood FlooringSolid hardwood remains one of the most popular residential and commercial interior materials in terms of longevity, natural appearance and capacity to add value to a property. The collection of Vertex Flooring includes a variety of luxury hardwood floor planks with beautiful colours, different grades, and various finishes to match both modern and classical styles.Each plank presents the uniqueness of knots, grains and colour variations of actual wood. and classical styles. All the planks present the diversity of knots, grains and colour variations of actual wood. However, customers have the option to buy it prefinished or unfinished. It helps them to customize their floor with their own unique style.Vertex Flooring manufactures all its materials in-house, which provides control of quality, consistency, and real craftsmanship.Key Features of Solid Hardwood Flooring Collection by Vertex Flooring• Endless Customization: Select the most popular finishes: Aqua, Charcoal, Dark Oak, Havana, Pure, Walnut, Natural, Superwhite, Coffee, Foggy, and Ashgrey in Select and Natural or Rustic quality.• Quality Building: Made of real European White Oak with durable hardwood flooring options that are built to last for many decades.• Prefinished & Unfinished Options: Prefinished planks are easily installed, whereas the unfinished planks can be customized fully.• Plank Varieties: 3½ and 4 3/4 inch width, 5/8 or 11/16 inch thick, and 13 to 39 inch long to give the system a wide range of design applications.• Refinishing Potential: These floors are made of solid wood. So, these can undergo solid wood floor refinishing several times during their life, extending their life and enabling them to be updated in style.• Direct Manufacturer Pricing: Customers are selling directly at Vertex Flooring without any middlemen, where they don’t have to compromise on cost and quality.The Belief in Modern Design and Quality, Reliability and CraftsmanshipThe solid hardwood line that Vertex Flooring offers is built to last and made to fit any and every interior of the home or business. All the planks undergo production, inspection and finishing. It ensures that each client gets the best flooring with its natural beauty.Whether a homeowner is doing a renovation of their living room or a contractor is working on a big project, Vertex Flooring offers its quality service, good prices and even a wide range of choices that will fit any design, any vision. The company also has a faster availability and flexible option of natural wood flooring installation with its manufacturer-direct concept.Why Choose Vertex Flooring?• Direct quality and pricing by manufacturers.• Huge stock of solid, engineered and custom flooring• Superiorly qualified workmanship, more than 20 years of experience• Massive choice of finishes, grades and colours• Retail and wholesale supplyWith decades of industry experience, Vertex Flooring remains a leader of high-quality wood flooring products that offer its leather and wood flooring options at a premium with elegance, durability, and long-term value.About Vertex FlooringVertex Flooring is a manufacturer of solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, SPC vinyl flooring and custom flooring designs based in Holliston, Massachusetts. The company offers premium quality flooring solutions to its projects of any size with an aim of achieving quality and craftsmanship for both retail and wholesale clients.Contact InformationEsatEmail: sales@vertexflooring.usWebsite: https://vertexflooring.us/ Phone: (201)-559-0530

