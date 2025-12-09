Kahlert Foundation Awards $30,000 to Health Tech Alley to Support Youth Data Science Apprenticeship

Youth apprenticeship program will create tech career pathways for Marylanders, focusing on youth and people of color in Howard County and beyond.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD – December 8, 2025– Health Tech Alley Inc. (HTA) announced it has received a $30,000 grant from The Kahlert Foundation to support its Data Science Youth Apprenticeship Program.

This program, which began in 2024 and will continue through 2026, is designed to build career pathways in technology for Maryland career seekers and address significant skilled workforce challenges in the state’s tech sector.

The Data Science Youth Apprenticeship Program directly addresses Maryland’s challenge to produce a skilled STEM workforce —a gap that particularly affects the nearly 60% of Maryland adults who do not have a college degree. The program seeks to create higher-wage jobs for this population and reduce the state's persistent economic disparities.

"Maryland faces significant challenges in developing a skilled workforce that meets the demands of its rapidly evolving technology sectors ," said Greg Miller, Executive Director of Health Tech Alley. "This generous support from The Kahlert Foundation allows us to build a program that directly tackles this gap. We are creating tangible career pathways for overlooked and underrepresented people while simultaneously supplying startups and small businesses with the tech talent they need to grow."

The project, which aligns with the "Blueprint for Maryland’s Future", will directly serve early career seekers with a strong focus on diversity: at least 50% of participants will be women and at least 50% will be people of color. HTA will recruit employer organizations, including startups and nonprofits, and aims to place at least 10 apprentices with these employer partners. The organization expects that over 75% of those placed will receive higher starting wages.

While the program's initial cohort is based in Howard County, HTA plans to expand recruitment to Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Carroll County.

Apprentices will receive training in foundational data management, Python scripting, and machine learning. The program is led by a team including Mr. Miller, Program Manager Nathan Garcia, and Senior Research Scientist Dr. Arti Varanasi, who will advise apprentices on AI-based research projects.

About Health Tech Alley Inc. Health Tech Alley (HTA) empowers people and organizations in rural and urban neighborhoods to benefit from healthcare technology and innovation and build healthy, successful futures41. HTA champions reducing inequities in health outcomes and increasing opportunities for overlooked and underrepresented people. As technology and innovation transform healthcare, HTA's vision is that no one will be left out, and no one will be left behind. The 501(c)(3) organization provides workforce development services and promotes entrepreneurial practices to impact underserved and vulnerable populations.

