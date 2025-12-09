Shootings Down 60 Percent Since 2021

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner RossanaRosado said, “Data-driven strategies, targeted investments, and strong partnerships are driving real progress across New York. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the steady gains we’re seeing in Albany and beyond demonstrate the value of equipping law enforcement and community partners with the resources they need to keep people safe.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I want to offer my gratitude to Governor Hochul for the resources provided to help the State Police focus on this public safety mission. The numbers show that reducing gun violence is no small matter. They are a testament to the immense support and dedication of law enforcement to disrupt the flow of illegal guns and to locate and mitigate their source of supply. The State Police remains committed to leveraging partnerships with our law enforcement partners to continue the reduction of gun violence in New York State.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “This year, Albany experienced the largest drop in gun violence of any GIVE jurisdiction in New York State with a 47 percent drop in shooting incidents with injury and a 44 percent decrease in shooting victims. That is real lives saved, neighborhoods beginning to heal, and a positive step in the right direction for the Capital Region. When we implement community-based solutions with organizations like SNUG and partner with local law enforcement, we address the root causes of gun violence while taking illegal guns off the streets, which ultimately makes our communities safer. Where there is progress, however, there remains work to be done, and I will continue to aggressively address the epidemic of gun violence with my colleagues in the State Legislature and Governor Hochul. Every resident in every neighborhood across our Capital City deserves to feel safe in their communities and on their streets and today represents an important step forward in the fight against gun violence here in our Capital Region.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The ongoing investments in technology, recruitment, and evidence-based programs like GIVE are delivering measurable results. Communities across the Capital Region are witnessing significantly fewer shootings, fewer victims, and safer neighborhoods because we are giving law enforcement the tools and training they need to prevent violence before it occurs. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s support for these efforts, and I will continue championing policies and resources in the State Legislature that help keep our families and communities safe.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “Today’s announcement of the significant two-digit drop in shooting incidents over the past year makes it clear that when we invest in our communities, we see real improvements in public safety. With the GIVE initiative having the greatest impact here in Albany, Governor Hochul’s steadfast support of this program has helped make my constituents in the 106th Assembly District that much safer. The reported 47 percent decrease in shooting incidents marks encouraging headway in our efforts toward preventing gun violence and saving people’s lives. I look forward to the continued growth of this program as we work to ensure the safety of Albany residents and New Yorkers across the state.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I want to thank and applaud Governor Kathy Hochul and DCJS for their continued investments in public safety in both the City of Albany and across the State of New York. I have said it many times before, but it bears repeating: this Governor isn’t just talk, but action. The millions of dollars this Governor has invested in public safety allows cities like Albany to wisely make strategic choices to get resources on the ground, establish connections with our neighbors, and allow alternative approaches to focusing on keeping our resident safe. One shooting is one too many, but it’s important to make it clear: over the last year, shooting incidents and shooting victims are down nearly 50% compared to last year. And since 2021, the reduction in gun violence is even more stark — shooting incidents are down 58% and shooting victims are down 62%. Today’s announcement to further enhance the Governor’s investment in public safety is something celebrated by every resident in the City of Albany and I’m confident it will continue to build on the foundation my administration has helped enhance over the last 12 years. Thank you, Governor Hochul!”

Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Buffalo is seeing real progress, with shooting incidents down nearly 20 percent compared to last year. I want to commend Governor Hochul for her leadership and continued investment in public safety, and I also want to thank Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright and his team for their daily work to keep our community safe. Our Foot Patrol Integration Unit, launched earlier this year, is already proving to be a success for both residents and officers. And beyond that, we’re making important strides through our Office of Gun Violence Prevention. I want to commend the leadership and partnership of Adrienne Garr, our first-ever executive director, who is strengthening this work every day to reduce gun violence. We’re encouraged by this momentum and remain committed to building a safer Buffalo for everyone.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “The GIVE Program has played an instrumental role in driving the reductions in gun violence we continue to see in Rochester. I am deeply grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued investments in this program, which is helping us make our streets safer and bring peace to our neighborhoods.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “With Governor Hochul and New York State as our strong partners, the Syracuse community is experiencing sustained reductions in gun violence. In addition to significant declines over the past year, shootings with injuries are down more than 54% compared to both the five-year and ten-year averages. GIVE delivers critical funding to the Syracuse Police Department to go after guns and get violent criminals off our streets.”

Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to safer streets and for the investments that are driving real reductions in gun violence across New York State. The continued decline in shootings, including the progress we’re seeing here in Poughkeepsie, shows that targeted strategies like GIVE are making a real difference. We are grateful for the state’s ongoing support and partnership as we work to keep our community safe and build a stronger future for our residents.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, “Here in Hempstead, we know how much our families depend on safe streets, and GIVE has helped us make real progress block by block. Governor Hochul’s continued investment means our police officers have stronger tools, technology and partnerships to address gun violence in the places that need it most. We’re committed to building on this momentum so every resident from Terrace Avenue to Jackson Street can feel the difference in their daily lives.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the GIVE initiative is yielding strong results in Mount Vernon. Shooting incidents with injury are down 38%, victims down 17%, and gun-related deaths reduced by half from last year. These gains place Mount Vernon among the top-performing GIVE jurisdictions statewide. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her steadfast partnership in strengthening public safety in our city.”

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said, “The significant decrease in shooting incidents and shooting victims reflects the dedication of our officers, partners, local leaders, and community working together for a safer city. I also want to thank Governor Hochul for providing essential resources and support to our officers and partners, helping them to continue driving these numbers down and strengthening public safety”.

Nassau County Municipal Police Chiefs Association President Chief Brian Paladino said, “Gun violence can only be stopped with a community partnership between the police department and community members. The GIVE Program allows these relationships to blossom as communities get behind the police department and help us get guns off the street. The result of which is a safer community and getting guns out of the hands of criminals who are detrimental to the future of the community. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued support for programs that help address public safety.”