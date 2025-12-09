Jack Rabbit Air and Plumbing Team Serves Hot Meals and Winter Essentials to Ocala's Unhoused

Weekend volunteer effort reached over 80 people in need

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Rabbit Air, Plumbing and Electric, gave back to the Ocala community by hosting a food and clothing drive for over 80 unhoused individuals and others in need. The event, held over Thanksgiving weekend at 1 Downtown Square, provided hot meals, winter clothing, and hygiene essentials to community members experiencing hardship.The event exceeded expectations with all prepared food distributed within just 2.5 hours. Eight volunteers, including four Jack Rabbit employees who donated their Sunday afternoon on Thanksgiving weekend, worked together to serve a hot meal with turkey, beans and rice, to attendees while distributing winter coats, hats, pants, and bathing essentials."The response from the community was overwhelming and deeply moving," said Rob Chism, Jack Rabbit. "Many recipients returned for seconds and expressed their gratitude with tears in their eyes. Though we're relatively new to Ocala, we're committed to supporting our most vulnerable neighbors, especially during these cold winter months."The team of volunteers set up multiple tables and a tent in Downtown Square, creating a welcoming environment where community members could receive both nourishment and necessary supplies to survive winter."This event reflects our belief that businesses have a responsibility to give back to the communities they serve," said Chism. "We’re so proud of the dedication our team members showed by volunteering their time to make a meaningful difference in people's lives."Jack Rabbit encourages local organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in contributing to future community initiatives to call 352-706-0701 for more information on how to get involved. Community members can also visit www.calljackrabbit.com to learn more about upcoming events.About JackRabbit:JackRabbit Services is a top-rated HVAC and Plumbing service provider in Southwest Florida, offering comprehensive air conditioning and plumbing repair, installation, and maintenance services. Serving the Tampa Bay Area, Fort Myers, Naples, and Ocala, JackRabbit is known for its prompt, reliable service and commitment to customer satisfaction. With 24/7 emergency service and a team of certified technicians, JackRabbit ensures that homes remain comfortable and safe from the Florida heat. The company prides itself on using state-of-the-art tools and providing transparent pricing with no hidden fees. JackRabbit is dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable HVAC and Plumbing solutions to its community. For more information, visit calljackrabbit.com

