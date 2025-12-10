The Terance Madden Foundation Highlights Annual Chocolate Gala Scholarship Fundraiser

The Terance Madden Foundation’s Chocolate Gala blends elegance, chocolate, and community to raise scholarships for Georgia students.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the Terance Madden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting higher education for Georgia students, brings the community together for its premier event: the Annual Chocolate Gala.

Hosted by personal injury attorney Terance Madden, founder of T. Madden & Associates, P.C., the Gala blends chocolate-inspired indulgence, live entertainment, and philanthropy, all in support of scholarships for deserving students. More than just an elegant evening, the Chocolate Gala has become a tradition that celebrates community, education, and opportunity.

“For over a decade, our mission has been simple: each one, teach one,” said Terance Madden, community attorney and founder of the Foundation. “The Chocolate Gala is more than fine dining and entertainment; it makes education possible for students. Every ticket and sponsorship invests in future leaders.”

Guests enjoy a gourmet dinner with artisan chocolate desserts, specialty wine and cocktail pairings, and live music in an inviting, sophisticated atmosphere. The event regularly draws community leaders, local businesses, and supporters of education who come together to “party with a purpose.” Sponsors are recognized throughout the evening, and scholarship recipients are often featured to share how the Foundation’s support changed their academic journey.

The impact of the Chocolate Gala has been remarkable. Last year, the event raised more than $70,000, directly funding scholarships for college-bound and current college students. With strong community backing, the Gala continues to surpass fundraising goals year after year.

Through T. Madden & Associates, P.C., one of Georgia’s leading personal injury law firms, Attorney Terance Madden has built a reputation for advocacy in the courtroom. Through the Foundation and events like the Chocolate Gala, he extends that commitment into the community, helping students pursue higher education and brighter futures.

To learn more, donate, or apply for scholarships, visit www.terancemaddenfoundation.com.

About The Terance Madden Foundation

Founded in 2015 by Attorney Terance Madden, The Terance Madden Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting higher education through scholarships for college-bound and current college students. With a focus on academic achievement, leadership, and community service, the Foundation empowers Georgia’s next generation of leaders to succeed.



