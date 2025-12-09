Dietary Fibers Market to Reach USD 14.73 Billion By 2032 On Growing Demand for Fibers-Rich Nutrition

Dietary Fibers Market

dietary fibers market size is expected to reach USD 14.73 Bn by 2032, from USD 7.9 Bn in 2025, exhibiting a (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dietary Fibers Market size is expected to reach USD 14.73 Bn by 2032, from USD 7.9 Bn in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. Dietary fibers are food ingredients that promote healthy digestion by supporting efficient waste movement through the body. Consuming fiber-rich foods can help lower blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In addition, dietary fibers play an important role in supporting effective weight management.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/815 Dietary Fibers Market Key TakeawaysCereals & grains segment has largest market share, backed by its high fibers content, easy availability, and rising use in bakery, breakfast cereals, and functional food formulations.Functional food & beverages division is fueled by holding about 36.4% market share in 2025, by increasing consumer demand for fibers-rich diets, rising awareness of gut health, and increased adoption of fortified foods for chronic disease prevention.Asia Pacific is the dominating region, expected to hold 43%, driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization-induced diets, rising digestive diseases, and expansion in fibers-based supplements and fortified food products.Growing Use of Dietary Fibers in Disease ManagementThe focus on chronic disease prevention is increasing as people turn to safer, nutrition-based solutions. This shift is adding to dietary fibers market size, as consumers choose foods that support long-term health. The use of functional food ingredients is also rising, especially for managing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.Digestive health awareness is also improving, leading more people to consider natural options for better gut function. This is strengthening dietary fibers market demand, as individuals seek ingredients that support daily well-being. The adoption of prebiotic dietary components is growing as they play a key role in promoting healthier digestion.Limited-Time Christmas Offer: Purchase This Research Report at up to 40% Off @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/815 Rising Gluten Intolerance Impacting Fibers ConsumptionThe rise in gluten intolerance is encouraging consumers to choose safer, non-gluten fibers sources, which is gradually supporting dietary fibers market demand. Many individuals are turning to natural options that help maintain digestive comfort without triggering sensitivity. This shift is also increasing interest in prebiotic dietary components, as they provide gut-friendly benefits without relying on gluten-based ingredients.As gluten-free diets continue to increase in prevalence, manufacturers are developing alternative fibers formulations to help consumers maintain balanced nutrition. This helps to strengthen dietary fibers market demand by increasing product adoption among those with gluten sensitivity. Growing innovations in soluble and insoluble fibers products are further improving digestive wellness and making gluten-free fibers products more accessible.Custom Fibers Blends Enhancing Athletic Gut HealthAthletes are increasingly adopting tailored fibers blends to support digestion, improve nutrient absorption, and maintain consistent energy levels. This shift is also reflected in the growing emphasis on dietary fibers market demand, as consumers look for products that can support overall performance. Many brands are using prebiotic dietary components to strengthen gut balance in sports-focused formulations.Sports nutrition companies are also introducing blends that combine different fibers types to deliver smoother digestion during intense training. These blends often include gut-health-enhancing nutrients to help athletes manage strain on the digestive system.Emerging Global Dietary Fibers Market TrendsIncreasing interest in wellness-based diets is helping to drive dietary fibers market size as consumers are looking for digestion-friendly products. Food manufacturers are increasing the addition of Functional food ingredients to satisfy this shift.Various research analysts have extensively studied dietary fibers market report to provide information on the factors shaping the market. Companies are looking at Prebiotic dietary components in order to improve the performance of their product.Consumers are becoming more concerned about use of natural and minimally processed ingredients, hence there is a steady growth in dietary fibers market demand. Brands are now adding soluble and insoluble fibers products to develop versatile, clean-label products.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/815 Analyst’s View“The global dietary fibers market is witnessing strong growth as consumers increasingly shift toward digestive wellness, metabolic health management, and natural ingredient-based nutrition. Companies offering scientifically backed fibers ingredients, clean-label formulations, and specialized prebiotic solutions are well-positioned to benefit from rising product adoption. Ongoing innovations in functional nutrition, fortified food applications, and gut health–focused formulations are expected to further support dietary fibers demand,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey players in dietary fibers market report include:Cargill, IncorporatedArcher Daniels MidlandIngredion IncorporatedE. I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyTate & Lyle PLCSunOpta Inc.Suedzucker AG CompanyGrain Processing CorporationJ. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH & Co KGRoquette Frères S.ARecent DevelopmentIn May 2025, BENEO partnered with WACKER to commercialize the human milk oligosaccharide 2’-Fucosyllactose (2’-FL), marking the first major launch under their global strategic partnership to support infant gut health.In February 2025, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients showcased its vegan and plant-based capsule technologies and introduced a new “concept-to-market offerings platform” at the Expo West trade show.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

