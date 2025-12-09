WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Driving with 22.6% CAGR | Intelligent Network Market Size Reach USD 34.1 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global intelligent network market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 220 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09529 Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, rise in demand for cloud-based services, and adoption of intelligent networks in telecommunication drive the growth of the global intelligent network market. However, high deployment costs and cybersecurity issues, and complex integration hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of 5G networks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The intelligent network market is segmented on the basis of application, enterprise size, and end user. By application, it is segmented into information cognition, traffic prediction and classification, resource management and network adoption, and performance prediction and configuration extrapolation. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. By end user, it is bifurcated into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed network service providers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the intelligent network market such as Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Netcracker, Nokia Corporation, Orange, Tech Mahindra Limited and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. se players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the intelligent network market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09529 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global intelligent network market revenue. The growth of market is driven by infrastructure development and technology adoption in countries like U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same region would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt a high rate owing to the growing digital and economic transformation of the region.By application, the information cognition segment held the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global intelligent network market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the increase in high-capacity hotspots, rise in data, low latency, low-power huge connections, and high dependability. The traffic prediction and classification, on the other hand, would showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, owing to a change in traffic patterns.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global intelligent network market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth is attributed to the need for intelligent network solutions for a secure and efficient system. However, the small and medium enterprise segment would display the fastest CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to their cost-effective services.Based on end user, the telecom service providers segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global intelligent network market revenue in 2021, due to rise in the number of subscribers and to provide clients with efficient systems. On the other hand, the cloud service providers segment, is expected to dominate market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, also the same segment would site the fastest CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the adoption of cloud technology and work-from-home policies by enterprises.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-network-market/purchase-options Covid-19 scenario● COVID-19 had a positive impact on the intelligent network market, owing to increased demand for reliable and secure communication networks as people relied more on remote work and online communication. This has led to an increased adoption of digital technologies such as AI, machine learning and IoT for more intelligent network management, self-optimization, and improved network performance.● Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the shift towards 5G networks, which offer high-speed and low-latency connectivity. In addition, the pandemic also accelerated the digital transformation of businesses, leading to increased investment in intelligent network solutions.● Furthermore, the pandemic has highlighted the need for more efficient and cost-effective solutions in the intelligent network industry, leading to increased adoption of automation and IoT-based services.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 