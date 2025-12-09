IoT in Chemical Industry Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

IoT in Chemical Industry Market Region

Increasing integration of IoT across chemical production, asset monitoring, quality management, and supply chain operations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rapid deployment of IoT across chemical verticals including petrochemicals & polymers, specialty chemicals, fertilizers & agrochemicals, consumer chemicals, industrial gases, and water management is accelerating the growth of the global IoT in chemical industry market Allied Market Research’s latest report, “IoT in Chemical Industry Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031,” reveals that the market generated $57.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $193.9 billion by 2031, registering an impressive CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17266 Market Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities:-Key Growth Drivers:- Increasing integration of IoT across chemical production, asset monitoring, quality management, and supply chain operations.- Growing adoption of industrial robotics, AI, and machine vision in complex chemical processes.- Rising need for real-time plant monitoring, safety, and predictive maintenance.Challenges:- High deployment and installation costs.- Growing concerns related to data privacy and cybersecurity across connected plants.Opportunities:- Expansion of chemical production in emerging Asian and Middle Eastern markets.- Rising shift toward cloud-based IoT platforms and digital twins for operational optimization.Segment Insights:Technology: Plant Asset Management to Lead Growth- The Plant Asset Management (PAM) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 14.1% during 2022–2031.This growth is fueled by:- Rising adoption of asset lifecycle monitoring.- Increasing focus on predictive maintenance and plant reliability.- Need to minimize downtime and reduce operational and insurance costs.Other key technologies analyzed include Big Data, AI, Industrial Robotics, AR/VR, Machine Vision, 3D Printing, Digital Twin, MES, and DCS.Application: Petrochemicals & Polymers Dominate- The Petrochemicals and Polymers segment is set to capture more than two-fifths of the market by 2031 and will also register the highest CAGR of 14.1%.Growth factors include:- Heavy use of IoT for data acquisition, predictive analytics, and plant safety.- Adoption of deep-learning and camera-based quality inspection systems specially in polymer and super absorbent polymer (SAP) production lines.- Focus on cost reduction and enhancing operational efficiency.Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2021, contributing nearly 60% of the global market share. The region is forecast to maintain its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 14.1% through 2031.Key factors:- Strong chemical manufacturing hubs in China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.- Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and investment in digital transformation.- Expanding production of bulk and specialty chemicals.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Major companies shaping the IoT in chemical industry landscape include:- ABB Ltd | Altizon | Atos SE | Cisco | Emerson | Endress+Hauser | Fanuc | GE | Honeywell | Microsoft | Mitsubishi Electric | Rockwell Automation | Schneider Electric | Siemens | Yokogawa ElectricThese players are focusing on strategic expansion, IoT platform upgrades, partnerships, and advanced automation solutions to strengthen market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-in-chemical-industry-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

