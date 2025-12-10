Gene Therapy Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 17.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Gene Therapy Market?

The expansion of the market for gene therapy has been significant in the past few years. The market, which is expected to increase from $12.52 billion in 2024 to $16.36 billion in 2025, boasts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. The phenomenal growth during the previous years can be credited to factors such as increased funding for pharmaceutical research and development, a surge in collaborations between public and private sectors, government financial contributions, and a growing number of spinal muscular atrophy incidents.

The market size of gene therapy is projected to experience swift growth in the coming years, with an anticipated valuation of $31.48 billion in 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The predicted market expansion in the future is largely attributed to an uptick in the incidence of cancer, an aging population, more spending on research and development in the pharma sector, and an increased emphasis on gene therapy. Key trends for this projected period involve improving business operations through attaining regulatory approvals, enhancing business activities via strategic collaborations and partnerships, extending business competencies through strategic acquisitions, and fortifying operational capabilities via business expansions.

Download a free sample of the gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3395&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Gene Therapy Market?

There's been a significant surge in cancer cases and other targeted diseases, necessitating effective therapies and propelling the gene therapy market's expansion. The global increase in cancer incidences is expected to further aid the gene therapy market's growth over the forecast period. For example, the American Cancer Society predicted in January 2022 that the US would likely witness approximately 1.9 million new cancer patients and roughly 609,360 cancer-related fatalities, equating to about 1,670 deaths per day. Lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancers are the four most prevalent cancer types globally, making up 43 percent of all new cancer diagnoses. Consequently, the global surge in cancer rates is expected to stimulate a heightened demand for the gene therapy market in the future years. Gene therapy, regarded as one of the most potent treatments in oncology, involves the insertion of new genes into a cancer cell or its surrounding tissue to induce cell death or retard cancer growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Gene Therapy Market?

Major players in the Gene Therapy include:

• UniQure NV

• REGENXBIO Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Biocon

• Cipla

• EdiGene Inc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Gene Therapy Industry?

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are slowly but steadily beginning to shape the gene therapy market. The concept of artificial intelligence entails the replication of human cognitive abilities in machines, which are designed to mimic natural intelligence. Machine learning falls within the scope of AI. These technologies equip businesses in the gene therapy industry with tools to meticulously examine all relevant data, infer the relationship between tumor and immune cell interactions, and ensure a more precise assessment of tissue samples, an area prone to disagreements among various evaluators. To illustrate, Form Bio, a software firm from the United States specialized in life sciences, rolled out FORMsightAI in May 2023. This is a groundbreaking AI-driven solution package aimed at forecasting and enhancing the production outputs of cell and gene therapy constructs. FORMsightAI, which merges sophisticated, adaptable AI models with Form Bio's fundamental platform and a professional team of computational life scientists who have expertise in biology, bioinformatics, and data science, tackles prevalent challenges encountered by cell and gene therapy developers pertaining to construct truncations and manufacturing contaminations. These obstacles are largely responsible for woefully inadequate manufacturing outputs, prolonged timeframes to market, and issues related to therapeutic safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gene Therapy Market Report?

The gene therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gene Therapy Type: Germline Therapy, Somatic Cell Therapy

2) By Vector: Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector

3) By Application: Oncology, Orphan Disease, Knee Osteoarthritis, Neurological Disorders

4) By End Users: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Germline Therapy: Inherited Disease Treatment, Genetic Modification Of Embryos, Gene Editing Techniques, Ethical And Regulatory Considerations

2) By Somatic Cell Therapy: Cancer Gene Therapy, Monogenic Disorder Treatment, Gene Replacement Therapy, RNA-Based Therapies, Gene Editing Techniques

View the full gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genes-therapy-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Gene Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the gene therapy market. The anticipated growth of this market is projected across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, as detailed in the gene therapy market report.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gene Therapy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wound-care-devices-global-market-report

Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.