Online/Virtual Fitness Market to Reach $250.7 Bn by 2032 with 32.7% CAGR Growth

The global online/virtual fitness market is rapidly growing, driven by digital platforms, wearable tech, and increasing health-conscious consumers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Online/Virtual Fitness Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Streaming Type (Live, On-Demand), by Device Type (Smart TV, Smartphone, Laptops Desktops and Tablets, Others), by Session Type (Group, Solo), by Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid), by End User (Professional Gyms, Sports Institutes, Defense Institute, Educational Institutes, Corporate Institution, Individuals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global online/virtual fitness market was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 250.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032.The online/virtual fitness market encompasses digital platforms, apps, online workouts, and fitness streaming services that allow individuals to exercise remotely. The market is driven by increasing smartphone penetration, rising health awareness, and demand for convenient, flexible workout solutions.The adoption of wearable devices, smart fitness equipment, and AI-driven personal trainers is further transforming the virtual fitness landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated market growth as gyms faced closures and consumers sought home-based fitness alternatives.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A02887 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬• Rising Health Awareness: Growing awareness about physical and mental health is driving demand for online fitness solutions.• Technological Advancements: AI, AR/VR, and IoT-enabled wearables are enhancing personalized workout experiences.• Convenience & Flexibility: Virtual fitness allows users to exercise anytime, anywhere, overcoming time and location constraints.• Increasing Subscription-Based Models: Fitness apps and platforms are leveraging subscription services, ensuring recurring revenue and customer engagement.• Pandemic-Induced Shift: COVID-19 boosted adoption of online fitness, creating long-term changes in consumer behavior.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A02887 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The online/virtual market is segmented by type (apps, online classes, connected equipment), end-user (individuals, corporates), and revenue model (subscription-based, freemium, pay-per-class), with apps dominating due to accessibility and cost-effectiveness.On the basis of revenue model, the subscriptions segment recorded the highest growth in the online fitness market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. This is driven by the growing adoption of subscription-based virtual fitness sessions, which are more cost-effective compared to in-person coaching. Subscription models also provide customers access to top-tier trainers, regardless of geographic location.Meanwhile, the hybrid segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This model caters to a wide range of users, including those who prefer free trials of paid online fitness programs, pay-per-view options, or subscription plans that offer an ad-free experience. Its flexibility is a key factor driving adoption.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America led the online/virtual fitness market in 2022 and is expected to retain its leading position. The demand for innovative fitness platforms is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, supported by government regulations promoting fitness initiatives and enabling broader adoption of online/virtual fitness platforms.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A02887 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the online/virtual fitness market analysis are ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Peerfit, Inc., Reh-Fit Centre, Sworkit, Viva Leisure, and Wellbeats, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the online/virtual fitness industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By streaming type, the on-demand segment accounted for the largest online or virtual fitness market share in 2022.• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2022.• Depending on session type, the group segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Mental Health Software MarketHealthcare Analytics MarketFitness App Market

