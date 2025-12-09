Red Steagall Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor as Academy of Western Artists Announces 18 Award Recipients

AWA Manager Deanna Dickinson McCall, AWA President Bob Saul and Red Steagall

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Western Artists (AWA) honored the best in Western music, poetry, and craftsmanship on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, announcing a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, along with winners in 18 additional categories, during two ceremonies held at Billy Bob’s 81 Club in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Both events featured performances from finalists showcasing Western artistry across the United States.

“There was a tremendous amount of enthusiasm at both award shows,” said AWA President Bob Saul. “Our team was pleased with the level of participation and camaraderie.”

A highlight of the evening ceremony was the presentation of the AWA Lifetime Achievement Award to Red Steagall, recognizing his decades-long impact as a songwriter, singer, poet, TV and radio personality, actor, and event producer. Steagall also performed his classic song “Born to Be a Cowboy” alongside longtime bandmate Dale Burson.

Fellow Western icon Michael Martin Murphey attended to celebrate his friend and support the event. Murphey also received an AWA Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year, during the National Cattle Trails Conference at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum in Cleburne, Texas.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement honor, award recipients represented a wide range of Western disciplines. The 1 p.m. ceremony recognized poets, authors, artists, artisans, and chuckwagon teams. The 7 p.m. ceremony celebrated excellence in Western music, including categories for songs, albums, singles, music videos, and vocal performances.

Finalists represented Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Louisiana, Virginia, and New York, with additional honorees from Nevada, Kansas, and Australia, who were unable to attend.

A full list of categories and award recipients can be read here.

Award recipients were selected through a comprehensive multi-stage judging process. Member and peer evaluations reviewed submitted materials—including audio files, performance videos, lyrics, photography, poetry, articles, and books. Final winners were determined through blind voting by a panel of professional industry judges.

AWA Manager Deanna Dickinson McCall expressed her excitement about the event’s success and the organization’s plans for the year ahead. “It was a privilege to be a part of this year’s ceremony, honoring such exceptional artists,” McCall said. “Presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Red Steagall was particularly special. We look forward to expanding both membership and opportunities in 2026.”



About the Academy of Western Artists:

Founded in 1996, the Academy of Western Artists honors and promotes excellence among Western performers and artisans. The organization has expanded to recognize achievements in music, poetry, literature, craftsmanship, chuckwagons, broadcasting, and more—supporting both traditional and contemporary expressions of Western heritage. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Academy continues its mission to preserve and celebrate Western culture for future generations.

Applications are now open through March 31, 2026, for 71 awards recognizing 2025 creative work across seven major categories. To join the Academy or submit work, visit academyofwesternartists.com.

Photo Credit: Becky Stinehour

