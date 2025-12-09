ARCFOX Unveils Expanded Lineup, Eyeing International EV Markets

New Models and Concepts Tailored for Global Family Needs

BEIJING, CHINA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, ARCFOX, he premium intelligent electric vehicle brand under BAIC Group, showcased its expanding product portfolio at the 2025 Guangzhou International Auto Show. The display included the rising ARCFOX T1, the flagship aT5 and aS5 models, newly unveiled concept vehicles, and the exterior debut of a large luxury MPV. The presentation underlined ARCFOX’s growing capabilities in intelligent mobility and its preparedness for diverse international markets.

This exhibition represents a strategic step in ARCFOX’s ongoing product offensive, aimed at addressing a wider range of mobility needs and responding to growing global demand for spacious, smart, and family-focused electric vehicles.

Comprehensive Portfolio Underpins Global Strategy

ARCFOX presented a diversified vehicle lineup in Guangzhou, signaling its commitment to intelligent, design-forward electric mobility tailored for worldwide audiences. In addition to the popular ARCFOX T1, the brand highlighted several key models developed with global markets in mind.

The ARCFOX aT5 is a smart family SUV that combines comfort, advanced safety, and long-range capability, making it suited for extended journeys. The ARCFOX aS5 offers a sophisticated sports sedan experience, merging dynamic performance with refined aesthetics.

The brand also previewed a new large luxury MPV, aimed at meeting expectations in overseas markets—particularly in Europe—where demand for premium, spacious electric family vehicles is rising. A concept vehicle provided a look into ARCFOX’s vision for next-generation intelligent mobility, suggesting future design and technology directions.



Strong Response from International Observers​

ARCFOX’s display attracted notable attention from visitors, media, and industry representatives, with its booth serving as a hub for live intelligent-driving demonstrations and interior showcases.

Particular interest came from overseas users and dealers, especially those interested in high-quality EVs with strong practicality and family appeal. Observers highlighted the balance of design, innovation, and everyday usability—increasingly valued in the European EV segment.

The event reinforced ARCFOX’s growing global profile, building on recent international activities by BAIC Group. Leveraging decades of manufacturing expertise and a flexible global EV strategy, ARCFOX is strengthening its foundation for entry into new markets, including emerging energy-focused regions worldwide.

About ARCFOX​

ARCFOX is the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand of BAIC Group, reflecting the group’s focus on innovation, quality, and next-generation mobility. Supported by BAIC’s 67 years of manufacturing experience and its partnership with Magna International, ARCFOX develops EVs recognized for intelligent technology, sophisticated design, and reliable performance.

As BAIC Group expands its global presence, ARCFOX is positioned as a key player in introducing advanced electric mobility to international customers. BAIC Group has been a Fortune Global 500 company for 12 consecutive years, with annual vehicle sales surpassing 1.71 million units.

