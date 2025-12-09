ARCFOX Expands EV Lineup for Global Families

New Models Target Latin American Market Growth

BEIJING, CHINA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently,ARCFOX, the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand under BAIC Group, unveiled an expanded lineup at the 2025 Guangzhou International Auto Show. The display featured the popular ARCFOX T1, the flagship aT5 SUV and aS5 sedan, new concept vehicles, and the exterior debut of a large luxury MPV. The presentation highlighted ARCFOX’s focus on intelligent mobility and readiness for diverse international markets, including Latin America.

This exhibition marks a strategic move in ARCFOX’s ongoing product expansion, designed to meet growing global demand for spacious, smart, and family-oriented electric vehicles—particularly in emerging markets across Latin America.

Diverse Portfolio for Global Families

ARCFOX showcased a versatile vehicle lineup in Guangzhou, emphasizing intelligent design and electric mobility tailored for worldwide audiences. Alongside the rising ARCFOX T1, key models developed with global markets in mind took center stage.

The ARCFOX aT5 offers a smart family SUV solution, combining comfort, advanced safety, and long-range capability—ideal for long journeys. The ARCFOX aS5 delivers a sophisticated sports sedan experience, blending dynamic performance with elegant design.

The brand also introduced a new large luxury MPV, targeting overseas markets such as Europe and Latin America, where demand for premium, spacious electric family vehicles continues to grow. A concept vehicle provided a glimpse into ARCFOX’s vision for next-generation intelligent mobility.



Strong Interest from International Markets​

ARCFOX’s display attracted significant attention from visitors, media, and industry representatives, with live intelligent-driving demonstrations and interior showcases drawing crowds.

Notably, overseas users and dealers showed keen interest in ARCFOX’s high-quality EVs, praising their practicality and family-friendly appeal. Observers highlighted the balance of design, innovation, and everyday usability—qualities increasingly sought after in Latin American and other growth markets.

The event reinforced ARCFOX’s expanding global presence, supported by BAIC Group’s decades of manufacturing expertise and flexible EV strategy. As the brand strengthens its foundation for entering new markets, it aims to become a key player in regions focused on clean energy adoption.

About ARCFOX​

ARCFOX is the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand of BAIC Group, reflecting the group’s commitment to innovation, quality, and next-generation mobility. Backed by BAIC’s 67 years of manufacturing experience and its partnership with Magna International, ARCFOX develops EVs recognized for intelligent technology, sophisticated design, and reliable performance.

As BAIC Group expands globally, ARCFOX is positioned to introduce advanced electric mobility to international customers. BAIC Group has been a Fortune Global 500 company for 12 consecutive years, with annual vehicle sales exceeding 1.71 million units.

