Safe Passage Heals and Inspired Journal Partner to Support Women Affected by Domestic Violence

From left: Safe Passage Heals founder Trish Steele, KCBS-TV/KCAL-TV news anchor Suzie Suh, and Inspired Journal founder Rosslyn Castro at the Safe Passage Heals 25th Anniversary Gala. Book cover for Silent Whispers: Volume 1, an anthology by The Inspired Journal based on Inspired Voices. Rosslyn Castro, founder and CEO of Inspired Journal and executive producer of the Silent Whispers anthology and documentary series.

Silent Whispers Project uses storytelling and healing programs to amplify domestic violence survivors and support their recovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trish Steele, CEO and founder of Safe Passage Heals , and Rosslyn Castro, CEO and founder of Inspired Journal , have announced a new collaboration to support and heal women affected by domestic violence. The partnership aims to empower survivors through storytelling and comprehensive healing programs.For more than 25 years, Safe Passage Heals has worked to help women and children escape abusive situations and rebuild their lives. Donations to Safe Passage Heals are directed toward essential services, from bus passes and warm meals to full healing programs.“Every dollar brings hope and a fresh start,” Steele said.Inspired Journal is the first and only woman- and minority-owned, full-service publishing and media production company dedicated to elevating women’s voices and celebrating their stories worldwide. With an emphasis on underrepresented communities, the company creates content that resonates with women from all backgrounds.Castro brings 15 years of industry experience to Inspired Journal, strengthening the company’s mission to highlight women’s unique challenges and accomplishments.“At Inspired Journal, we recognize the unique challenges and triumphs women face,” Castro said. “Our mission is to showcase this diversity through impactful storytelling and multimedia experiences that not only entertain but also empower.”As part of their collaboration, Steele and Castro are introducing the Silent Whispers Project . Steele serves as co-producer and Castro as executive producer. The project aims to illuminate the experiences of domestic violence survivors and provide a platform for their stories to be heard and understood.The collaboration also highlights Steele’s work as an author. Her book, “Discover the Mind of Steele,” chronicles what she describes as an invincible journey of seven decades to becoming ageless, fearless, and divinely connected.Together, Steele and Castro are focused on fostering healing and empowerment for women. Through this partnership and the Silent Whispers Project, they seek to offer hope, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose to those who need it most.For more information about the collaboration and the Silent Whispers Project, contact Rosslyn Castro at 909-470-5719 or msrosslyncastro@gmail.com. More information is available at safepassageheals.org and inspiredjournal.org.About Safe Passage HealsSafe Passage Heals has been providing essential support and healing services to women and children escaping domestic violence for more than 25 years. Through its programs, Safe Passage Heals helps individuals rebuild their lives and find hope again.About Inspired JournalInspired Journal is a publishing and media production company dedicated to elevating women’s voices and stories worldwide. With a focus on women and diversity, Inspired Journal creates content that inspires, empowers, and engages women from all backgrounds.

